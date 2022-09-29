How do you vote for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Disney Plus?

Dancing with the Stars just finished its second week of competition with Elvis night. Now they are onto week three, which is a James Bond-themed show that will have couples dancing to classic songs from James Bond movies. It seems there are more themed nights this season now that the show has moved to live streaming on Disney Plus. Still though, Disney night is always a fan favorite, and we still have that to look forward to.

There have been a few changes since Dancing With the Stars’ big move, but overall it’s the same concept and process as it’s always been, just adding in Alfonso Ribiero as a co-host and getting rid of the commercials. We’ve gone over all we know about Dancing with the Stars so far, but what we didn’t cover was how you at home can save your favorite couples and celebrities. It’s extremely simple, and there’s more than one way to vote. If you want to vote from your phone, you’ll text the celebrity’s name you wish to save to the number 215-25. Below is a list of who you can save and their numbers.

Text JOSEPH to 21523 to vote for Joseph Baena

Text SELMA to 21523 to vote for Selma Blair

Text WAYNE to 21523 to vote for Wayne Brady

Text SAM to 21523 to vote for Sam Champion

Text CHARLI to 21523 to vote for Charli D’Amelio

Text HEIDI to 21523 to vote for Heidi D’Amelio

Text JESSIE to 21523 to vote for Jessie James Decker

Text TREVOR to 21523 to vote for Trevor Donovan

Text VINNY to 21523 to vote for Vinny Guadagnino

Text CHERYL to 21523 to vote for Cheryl Ladd

Text SHANGELA to 21523 to vote for Shangela

Text JORDIN to 21523 to vote for Jordin Sparks

Text GABBY to 21523 to vote for Gabby Windey

Text DANIEL to 21523 to vote for Daniel Durant

There’s also the method of voting online for your favorite couples. If you prefer to do it this way, simply go here. This will open up every Monday for voting online. These are the two ways for you to vote live during the stream to make your voice heard. Everyone has 10 votes per couple, per voting method. This means you have a total of twenty votes per couple if you use both the text and internet voting systems.

It’s a simple process for a simple show. I know I want my voice heard, especially once it gets closer to the end. Like Tyra and Alfonso say, make sure you vote for your favorite couples.