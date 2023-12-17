How does ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’ work and how is it different from other ‘Big Brother’ seasons?

A month after Big Brother 25 wrapped, fans were treated to a CBS original, Big Brother Reindeer Games. But, what is the new competition show, and how does it work?

Once Jag Bains walked out the front door as the winner of season 25’s 100-day battle in November, it was revealed that a handful of series “legends” would return in December and duel in a holiday-themed spin-off.

Fast forward to Dec. 11, 2023, and nine familiar faces, including five former Big Brother winners, popped up on our screens donning Christmas attire. Although it was unclear how the game would work, we knew a cash prize would be dangled in front of the reality stars. Here’s who showed up:

Danielle Reyes, Big Brother 3 and 7

Britney Haynes, Big Brother 12 and 14

Frankie Grande, Big Brother 16 and Celebrity Big Brother UK

Nicole Franzel, Big Brother 16, 18, and 22

Cody Calafiore, Big Brother 16 and 22

Josh Martinez, Big Brother 19

Xavier Prather, Big Brother 23

Taylor Hale, Big Brother 24

Cameron Hardin, Big Brother 25

One thing was evident from the get-go — Reindeer Games wasn’t anything like Big Brother’s mainline series.

Big Brother is a series that plays out live, and die-hard fans can watch the contestants living in the California-based house daily via online feeds. That wasn’t the case with Reindeer Games, however. The spin-off was pre-recorded and although it was the main setting, the players didn’t live inside the abode — they left for their hotel room during the week-long filming experience.

Also, the players lived and died by competition wins. Big Brother is inherently a social strategy game, and some of the greatest contestants have won very few competitions, including Reyes. But, Reindeer Games is a challenge-focused game (more on that later). One by one, the players were sent out of the holiday lodge by losing competitions, not votes.

So, the nine contestants who earned reality TV fame on Big Brother were playing a completely new game. There were no Head of Households, nominations, Power of Vetos, or eviction nights. Further, the grand prize and hosting were different. Nowadays, the winner of Big Brother will secure a $750,000 check while the runner-up snags a $75,000 payday. But, the cash prize was a lot less impressive in Reinder Games.

On day 1, the players were told that the one who stood among the rest as the spin-off series’ champion would walk away $100,000 richer, and there was no mention of a runner-up prize. Once a competitor was eliminated, they’d select a present under a Christmas tree and open it in hopes of seeing a $5,000 check, not a fruit cake or another less-desirable gift.

Longtime host Julie Chen Moonves didn’t fill the role for Reindeer Games. Instead, three former Big Brother players co-hosted the six-episode season: season 11 winner and 13 alum Jordan Lloyd, and season 23’s Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at how Reindeer Games was structured.

How does Big Brother Reindeer Games work?

There were three different challenges during every round of play until the contestants were whittled down from nine to four. After every round, one player would leave the show after opening a gift. Most of the challenges were constructed in a way to be as equal as possible so the “competition beasts” wouldn’t dominate Reindeer Games as Bains did in Big Brother 25.

Here was the flow of the opening episodes:

Naughty and Nice challenge

The crop of hopefuls played in the first game of the day, which was coined the “Naughty or Nice” challenge. Typically an individual game, one player would emerge victorious. By doing so, they earned an advantage for the upcoming game while also being tasked to give another contestant a disadvantage by serving them a “Naughty List Punishment.”

Jingle Bell Brawl challenge

After “Naughty or Nice” and some social-strategy time, the group then laced up for the “Jingle Bell Brawl.” Whether in teams, duos, or as individuals, they competed for safety. The winning player or players would be immune from that round’s elimination. As mentioned, the winner of the day’s first challenge had an advantage heading into the crucial contest while a disadvantage marred another.

Winning the Jingle Bell Brawl also came with power. The winner/winners had to pick out the losers who played in the upcoming challenge, thereby sealing someone’s fate.

Santa’s Showdown

Once the episode’s Jingle Bell Brawl champion(s) determined who was at risk of heading home, the competitors in danger faced off in the final game of the day, “Santa’s Showdown.” And whoever came up short flew back to their family just in time for the holidays.

Reindeer Games

When the cast shrunk to four, the finalists competed in the “Reindeer Games.” Considering this was written after episode 3, and Reindeer Games is a new show, we don’t know how this is structured. So, we will update you on this novel section of the game once it goes down!