How long are ‘Survivor 46’ episodes?

Are Survivor fans getting another crop of super-sized episodes for season 46?

Recommended Videos

Amid industry strikes last year, CBS elected to air 90-minute episodes for Survivor 45‘s run — something never done before by the network. And judging by its ratings and community feedback, the half-hour extension was a smash hit, so much so that the long-running series will remain in the expanded timeslot.

According to Parade’s Mike Bloom, who spoke with Rob Cesternino on Rob Has a Podcast, Survivor 46 will feature 90-minute episodes every Wednesday on CBS and Paramount Plus. Further, the premiere and the second episode will both air for two hours. And like usual, the season’s finale with take place over three hours.

Eighteen new castaways will hit our television screens on premiere night — February 28.

An interesting tidbit Bloom shared was that it’s unclear if Survivor 46 was shot with the intention of it playing out through 90-minute episodes. Survivor 45 was, which allowed the producers to bring new elements into the game like longer Hidden Immunity Idol hunts.

So, if season 46 wasn’t filmed with the extended episodes in mind, then we could get more time spent at camp and on the political maneuverings of the game, something Cesternino pointed out.

The fact that CBS had an extra 30 minutes to fill every week last season turned out to be a home run. We got way more character-building, as well as more information about Survivor 45’s social and strategic landscape — the sole reason many fans have turned up season after season, year after year.

If last season’s success is any indication, then we’re in for a fun ride come the end of this month.