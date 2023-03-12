How long are ‘The Last of Us’ episodes?

Telling the story of The Last of Us is going to take a fair chunk of time, so you’ve probably been wondering how long each episode of the upcoming HBO adaption will run.

Fortunately, it appears that HBO will take the time needed to present the story of these unique video game characters. This is most evident given the feature-length premiere episode of The Last of Us.

If you’re looking to plan your day and slot in time to watch each episode of The Last of Us as it airs, here is all we know so far about their runtime.

The Last of Us episode runtimes

Photo via HBO

Episode lengths for The Last of Us will vary from 81 minutes to just 43 minutes, with the longest coming in its premiere and the shortest in its finale. While this might seem strange, once you get into the action and feel the flow of this story and how its told by HBO these times make a whole lot of sense. Below is a look at the lengths of each episode.

Episode 1: 81 minutes

Episode 2: 53 minutes

Episode 3: 75 minutes

Episode 4: 45 minutes

Episode 5: 59 minutes

Episode 6: 59 minutes

Episode 7: 56 minutes

Episode 8: 51 minutes

Episode 9: 43 minutes

Now that all of the episodes have been made available we can confirm that these episode lengths are accurate so keep them in mind when you’re planning to binge the series next.

Here is a look at when each episode of The Last of Us first arrived:

Episode 1: Jan. 15

Episode 2: Jan. 22

Episode 3: Jan. 29

Episode 4: Feb. 5

Episode 5: Feb. 10

Episode 6: Feb. 19

Episode 7: Feb. 26

Episode 8: March 5

Episode 9: March 12

The Last of Us is available to stream on HBO Max.