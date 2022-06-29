The concluding chapters of Stranger Things‘ fourth season are headed to Netflix at the end of the week.

The most recent season of the series was broken up into two parts. The first half, which contained the season’s first seven episodes, released on May 27. The final two episodes are set to release just over a month later, on July 1.

As excitement ramps up for the finale to this season’s wild and bloody storyline, fans are planning their weekends around the final two episodes’ release. This is prompting questions about the episode lengths. The first seven episodes of the series varied widely in length, with some barely managing to edge past an hour in duration and others boasting significantly longer runtimes. The longest of the season’s episodes, episode seven, clocks in at more than an hour and 40 minutes – approximately the same length as a short-ish film. Fans want to know if they can expect a similarly robust runtime from the final two episodes.

How long are the final episodes of Stranger Things season four?

Combined, the final two episodes of Stranger Things latest season come to almost four hours long. Both episodes are approximately movie-length, and provide heaps more content than a typical episode of the 80s-themed series. Early episodes of the series typically clocked in right around or under an hour long, with very few surpassing 55 minutes in length. This is very much not the case for the haphazard season four, which boasts a different length for each and every one of its episodes. In total, the season runs around 13 hours in length.

The season’s nail-biting storyline will conclude with episodes eight and nine, both of which surpass an hour in length. Episode eight is set to run right around one hour and 25 minutes — shorter than episodes seven and nine but far longer than your typical Stranger Things episode — and episode nine is even longer. The final season four episode is reportedly around two and a half hours long, according to Netflix, and is utterly jam-packed with content.

Season four has, thus far, been the most suspenseful yet. It follows the characters we know and love from four different angles, as each of them attempt to determine — and stop — what is happening in Hawkins. The tension has been on a steady rise throughout the season, and culminated at the conclusion of episode seven as yet another beloved character became a target of Vecna. The final two episodes promise plenty more of the bloody, brilliant action we’ve come to expect from Stranger Things, and seems to be offering it in droves.

With around four hours of viewing yet to arrive, fans of the supernatural series have plenty to look forward to.