How long does filming for ‘The Bachelor’ typically last?

ABC’s flagship reality show The Bachelor is all about finding the one. But, how long do the hopefuls have to fall in love before filming wraps, and the big question is popped?

Most recently, Joey Graziadei took on the role of the Bachelor for the series’ 28th season. And after several dates and a bevy of women going home in tears and without a rose, Graziadei pronounced his love for Kelsey Anderson. As per tradition, the Bachelor got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife. Anderson said yes, the two embraced, and they began their life together.

But, how long did the two know each other before becoming engaged?

The tennis teacher began filming his season in the Fall, and it premiered on the network on January 22. Well-known and usually right spoiler man Reality Steve said on his Daily Roundup podcast that season 28 “seemingly” began filming the night of September 19. And in another episode, he said that Graziadei’s time as the Bachelor ended on November 12.

The Bachelor 28 began in Agoura Hills, California, and finished in Tulum, Mexico.

So, for those not quick with math, Graziadei’s season was taped in just under two months, according to Reality Steve’s sources. The two-month mark is also corroborated by evidence from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season in 2017. Season 22 began filming on September 20, according to a photo shared by The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss. Then, on November 20, ABC began promoting Luyendyk Jr.’s season with a trailer.

So, judging by this, The Bachelor — and The Bachelorette, for that matter — is typically filmed within eight weeks. Did you get engaged to your significant other in two months?

Jenn Trann was revealed as the newest Bachelorette during The Bachelor season 28’s finale on March 25.

So, let’s do some math. Assuming The Bachelorette season 21 gets underway in April, filming will end in early June. We’ll start getting promotional materials around then, and, like seasons 19 and 20, The Bachelorette will begin airing this summer. According to ET Online, Trann’s season is set to premiere in July.

A two-month timeline is obviously a quick turnaround to find a life partner, and to a lesser extent, a fiancé or fiancée. Maybe that’s why after nearly 50 combined seasons between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, many more relationships have failed than worked out. Who knows! I’m not a love doctor. Graziadei and Anderson are moving ahead with wedding plans, and there are still several couples together from Bachelor Nation. So, a quick timeline can work, too.