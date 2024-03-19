Besides herself, who does Maria Georgas think is the perfect match for ‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei?

She definitely did not hesitate when asked who is the better match for Joey...

Hearts were shattered all across America when Maria Georgas failed to receive a rose at the final four on The Bachelor season 28, sending Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, and Rachel Nance to Mexico for the coveted Fantasy Suite dates, while she hopped on a one-way flight back to Canada instead.

Ever since the premiere on January 22, fans of the Bachelor franchise have been advocating for Maria to either be the lead of The Bachelorette or the queen of Bachelor in Paradise, however, given the great deal of drama that she was involved in all season long — notably with Sydney Gordon, Lea Cayanan, and Jess Edwards — it was safe to assume that she would not end up with Joey Graziadei in the end.

With Rachel Nance making an appearance at “Women Tell All” yesterday (March 18) — just moments after her tear-jerking goodbye with Joey — the Pennsylvania native is now down to his top two women, Kelsey and Daisy, preparing to propose to one-half of the duo when the finale of the hit competition show finally rolls around.

Now that she has been eliminated from the beloved competition series, out of the Bachelor finalists, who does fan favorite Maria Georgas think is the perfect match for Joey Graziadei after all? In an exclusive interview with Extra TV just moments after the “Women Tell All,” the 29-year-old spilled the tea. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Who does Maria Georgas think is the perfect match for Bachelor Joey Graziadei?

Without hesitation, Maria blurted out in the interview that Joey should choose Kelsey over Daisy in the end:

“If it was up to me and I got to pick who I think is good for Joey, I personally would pick Kelsey, but I think both of the women are amazing and it’s going to be a hard decision for him moving forward.”

While Maria thinks that Kelsey is better suited for him than Daisy, when asked what she wishes the most for Joey at the end of his Bachelor journey, the Canadian cutie just wants him to be happy:

“I honestly hope he’s happy. He deserves it. He’s a standup guy, and I really do respect him…. I don’t know. I feel like at the end of this, he’s like a friend to me, and so I do hope for his happiness.”

Regardless of who he gives his final rose to — Kelsey or Daisy — will Joey end up engaged and happy nonetheless? To find out for yourself, tune into the highly-anticipated finale of The Bachelor season 28 on March 25, or stream it the following day on Hulu. Based on the trailer shown during the “Women Tell All” yesterday, it is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama…