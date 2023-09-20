How long was Ezra in exile between ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and ‘Ahsoka?’

Sabine Wren finally found Ezra Bridger in the latest episode of Ahsoka, but now that fans have borne witness to the massive change in the character’s appearance from the last time we saw him in Rebels, they’re all asking the same question: How long has it been for Ezra since his time fighting for the galaxy aboard Ghost?

With so many Star Wars projects constantly taking us back and forth in the Skywalker Saga timeline, the community understandably has to pause every now and again to figure out how long has passed for some of these characters. For Ezra, whom we saw in Rebels last, that question might be even more daunting to answer.

We know that Ahsoka takes place in the post-Imperial era, when the New Republic is still in its infancy and remnants of the previous order still cause trouble for the new galactic government, but do we know exactly how long it has been since the crew of Ghost engaged Grand Admiral Thrawn over the skies of Lothal and sent him into exile, with Ezra making the ultimate sacrifice to assure their victory?

How long has Ezra lived on Peridea?

Most of Star Wars Rebels takes place between 5 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) and 1 BBY. The final liberation of Lothal takes place in 1 BBY, which means that the Rebels epilogue featuring Ahsoka and Sabine is set 6 years after the events of that fateful day. Ahsoka and Sabine team up in 5 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin) which is one year after Return of the Jedi.

Now, since The Mandalorian officially takes place in 9 ABY, a decade has passed since Ezra and Admiral Thrawn were taken to another galaxy by a group of Purrgil.

Interestingly enough, that makes Ezra almost 30 years old, so if there was a Jedi Order still around, he might have been well on his way to earning the rank of Master and taking on Padawans of his own.

Have all these years taken their toll on Ezra, mentally and physically? Will he even be willing to keep on fighting Thrawn, the greatest mastermind the Empire has ever known, when we see him in future episodes? I guess that question is going to have to wait for now, but we can say for certain that a decade is no small amount of time, especially one spent in an exotic galaxy home to a powerful force of evil.

You can now stream all six episodes of Ahsoka on Disney Plus.