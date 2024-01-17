How many Emmys did ‘Breaking Bad’ win?

In the modern era of streaming, it seems like there are a million shows all with the same level of watchability. But not so long ago, Vince Gilligan pushed the expectations of television writing and created a captivating character drama.

Recommended Videos

Premiering in 2008, Breaking Bad was one of the entries that cemented the time as the golden age of television — particularly on AMC. Before The Walking Dead and related spin-offs completely consumed the network, AMC had gripping dramas such as Breaking Bad and Mad Men. The times have certainly changed. Gilligan’s spin-off, Better Call Saul, has been snubbed at the Emmys at every turn, causing fans to seethe. The same cannot be said for its mother series. Breaking Bad aired at a time when shows weren’t buried by an excess of Marvel shows, and it had the accolades to prove it.

What Emmys did Breaking Bad win?

Photo by Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC

Throughout its tenure, the series earned 16 Emmys for talent in front of the camera and behind. Cranston himself won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series four times throughout the series and that was only some of the impressive awards as follows:

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series (2014) — Aaron Paul

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series (2014) — Anna Gunn

Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series (2014) — “Ozymandias”

Outstanding Drama Series (2014)

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series (2014) — Bryan Cranston

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Drama Series (2014) — “Felina”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Drama Series (2013) — “Gliding Over All”

Outstanding Drama Series (2013)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series (2013) — Anna Gunn

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series (2013) — Aaron Paul

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series (2010) — Aaron Paul

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series (2010) — Bryan Cranston

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Drama Series (2009) — “ABQ”

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series (2009) — Bryan Cranston

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Drama Series (2008) — “Pilot”

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series (2008) — Bryan Cranston

The attention to Breaking Bad was merited because of the quality of the writing and determination to tell a story in only so many seasons. But despite this, Better Call Saul has not received the attention of its predecessor. Perhaps it is because the time for New Mexico crime has passed. Fewer audience members may be keen to explore how Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) got his start.

But with the same caliber of writing, this is a clear oversight. With so many networks, streaming platforms, and new phenomena, some shows don’t get the attention they deserve. And with the viewership of the Emmys lower than ever (via The Hollywood Reporter), disinterest in these matters could not be more evident.