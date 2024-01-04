How many episodes are in Netflix’s ‘Fool Me Once’ and how long are they?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve undoubtedly heard of Netflix’s newest murder mystery, Fool Me Once. It’s the latest Harlan Coben adaptation in what seems to be an ever-growing list of well-crafted, well-acted TV series connected to the author.

This latest conspiracy thriller has all the hallmarks of a great Harlan Coben production, filled with twists and turns and a plot that has viewers hooked. All this buzz might make one assume that everyone has already watched it, but perhaps there are some of you out there who have held off and would like to know a little bit more before diving in.

You might want to consider, for example, how much time you’re going to have to set aside to watch the pulse-pounding thriller as well as how many episodes you’ll have to commit to. This is important information to contemplate at the start of a new year, as it could determine whether you binge the whole show in one sitting or pace yourself and spread the episodes out over a few days.

How many episodes are there in Fool Me Once?

Image via Netflix

Fool Me Once is a relatively short series at only eight episodes in length. This is the standard length for most Harlan Coben TV shows, so if you’ve seen any of them before, you can expect a similar length here. At the moment there is only one season, and it’s not likely there will be more, so if you’re really enjoying the show, be sure to savor it.

Fool Me Once centers around former soldier Maya Stern, whose life is turned upside down when her husband is murdered shortly after her sister. As she grapples with her grief, things take an unexpected turn when Maya notices something on her new nanny cam that throws everything she thinks she knows into question. Is Maya hallucinating, or is someone playing the worst kind of trick on her? We only have so many episodes to find out.

How long is each episode of Fool Me Once?

Photo via Netflix

Most episodes of Fool Me Once sit somewhere between 40 and 50 minutes, which is pretty standard for a Netflix show. The first episode is one of the longest, at 55 minutes, whilst the final episode for some reason is incredibly short at only 35 minutes.

All in all, you can likely watch the whole series in one afternoon, as it adds up to about 6 hours and 20 minutes of content. But if that’s not enough for you, good news ahoy! There are plenty more Harlan Coben adaptations on Netflix and tons of other great thrillers, too.