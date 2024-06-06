How many episodes of ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 are there?

House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere on June 16th, and we’re curious about how many episodes we’ll get.

The Game of Thrones prequel premiered in 2022 and delved deeper into House Targaryen. Whether we’ve read every Game of Thrones book or just watched the HBO drama (and felt disappointed by the last season), we want to know how many episodes we can expect in the second season.

How many episodes does House of the Dragon season 2 have?

Image via HBO Max

There are eight episodes in season 2 of House of the Dragon. In March 2023, Deadline reported that the second season would have fewer episodes than the first, which had 10 episodes.

This is ultimately good news, though, because Deadline also reported that HBO had already renewed House of the Dragon for season 3. Writer Sara Heiss explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly “it wasn’t really our choice” to have only 8 episodes. But at least we know there will be a third season.

While we might be sad not to get 10 episodes of House of the Dragon season 2, sometimes less is more when it comes to TV. It’s fun to check in with favorite characters every week when a TV drama has 22 episodes, but sometimes a few episodes can fall flat.

We can expect to see the same actors back for House of the Dragon season 2. With the main storyline being a civil war, things are more dramatic in Westeros than ever before. According to The Wrap, Ryan Condal, the House of the Dragon showrunner, explained there are five brand new dragons: “I said five and a half years ago, and I think I’m sticking to it. So five new ones that you haven’t seen before.”

