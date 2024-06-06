Matt Smith as Daemon in House of the Dragon
Screenshot via HBO
Category:
TV

How many episodes of ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 are there?

We can't wait to see more dragons.
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 11:45 am

House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere on June 16th, and we’re curious about how many episodes we’ll get.

Recommended Videos

The Game of Thrones prequel premiered in 2022 and delved deeper into House Targaryen. Whether we’ve read every Game of Thrones book or just watched the HBO drama (and felt disappointed by the last season), we want to know how many episodes we can expect in the second season.

How many episodes does House of the Dragon season 2 have?

King Viserys in House of the Dragon
Image via HBO Max

There are eight episodes in season 2 of House of the Dragon. In March 2023, Deadline reported that the second season would have fewer episodes than the first, which had 10 episodes.

This is ultimately good news, though, because Deadline also reported that HBO had already renewed House of the Dragon for season 3. Writer Sara Heiss explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly “it wasn’t really our choice” to have only 8 episodes. But at least we know there will be a third season.

While we might be sad not to get 10 episodes of House of the Dragon season 2, sometimes less is more when it comes to TV. It’s fun to check in with favorite characters every week when a TV drama has 22 episodes, but sometimes a few episodes can fall flat.

We can expect to see the same actors back for House of the Dragon season 2. With the main storyline being a civil war, things are more dramatic in Westeros than ever before. According to The Wrap, Ryan Condal, the House of the Dragon showrunner, explained there are five brand new dragons: “I said five and a half years ago, and I think I’m sticking to it. So five new ones that you haven’t seen before.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What happened to Coach Montes on ‘All American’?
Kamar de los Reyes from All American
Kamar de los Reyes from All American
Kamar de los Reyes from All American
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Coach Montes on ‘All American’?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3 finally reveals the identity of the Narrator
Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Big Man/Jepp, and Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear/Becky in Season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Tooth
Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Big Man/Jepp, and Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear/Becky in Season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Tooth
Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Big Man/Jepp, and Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear/Becky in Season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Tooth
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3 finally reveals the identity of the Narrator
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3 ending explained: Who inherits the Earth, humans or hybrids?
Christian Convery as Gus in Season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Tooth
Christian Convery as Gus in Season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Tooth
Christian Convery as Gus in Season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Tooth
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3 ending explained: Who inherits the Earth, humans or hybrids?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Is Eric Bolling still on Newsmax?
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City.
Category: TV
TV
Is Eric Bolling still on Newsmax?
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Coach Montes on ‘All American’?
Kamar de los Reyes from All American
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Coach Montes on ‘All American’?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3 finally reveals the identity of the Narrator
Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Big Man/Jepp, and Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear/Becky in Season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Tooth
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3 finally reveals the identity of the Narrator
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3 ending explained: Who inherits the Earth, humans or hybrids?
Christian Convery as Gus in Season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Tooth
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3 ending explained: Who inherits the Earth, humans or hybrids?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Is Eric Bolling still on Newsmax?
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City.
Category: TV
TV
Is Eric Bolling still on Newsmax?
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Jun 6, 2024
Author
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.