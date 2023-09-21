How many episodes will be in ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 2?

Despite a wobbly start, The Wheel of Time is finally finding its footing on Prime Video, with season 2 turning out to be almost everything the fans had wanted to see in a television adaptation and then some. But how long can we expect this epic run to last?

In the second season of the Prime Video fantasy series, which is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling book series of the same name, the ensemble of Two Rivers protagonists continued their journey into the second book, The Great Hunt. Rand al’Thor is dealing with the existential crisis of being the Dragon Reborn, the prophesied savior and destroyer of the world, while his friends Perrin Aybara and Mat Cauthon make their way toward the city of Falme, currently occupied by the Seanchan invaders.

Meanwhile, their friends Nynaeve al’Meara and Egwene al’Vere have been tricked by Liandrin Sedai and taken into Seanchan-held lands, with the latter being turned into a slave damane. Elayne Trakand, the Daughter-Heir of Andor, is also with them, and it seems that Falme will serve as the epicenter of the final struggle between the Forsaken and the forces of the Light. At least for this season. That brings us to our initial question: How many episodes will there be in the show’s second season?

How many episodes in The Wheel of Time season 2?

As with the previous season, this ongoing run consists of 8 episodes. Of course, the good news is that this time around, the production crew didn’t have the COVID-19 pandemic to contend with, meaning that we can expect the remaining episodes to set a reasonable pace and deliver all the epic twists from The Great Hunt.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins had previously explained his desire to adapt the entire story into 8 seasons. If The Wheel of Time doesn’t get canceled — as has become customary among its contemporaries across different streaming platforms — then we can expect the whole 14 books to be adapted into 64 episodes.

And with the numbers the show has been roping in, we might actually get to see that finish line. I mean, Amazon has already renewed the show for a third season, which was well into production before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, so it isn’t a stretch to assume we could be getting another renewal soon.

