Watching the first season of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video, you’d never think this is a world that spans a continent, houses more than 10 countries, and hosts a cast of more than two thousand named characters.

Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time book series is an ambitious tale more than two decades in the telling. In fact, the fictional world might have the biggest number of named characters across the speculative fiction spectrum, a trait that the live-action TV adaptation would do well to capture in its own burgeoning run.

We’re expecting to see a swarm of new characters when the second season premieres on Prime Video. It also gives us the perfect excuse to go over the confirmed roster and let you know about who’s who. This will be especially useful if you’re new to this world and intend to dive into season 2 without having seen the first outing, so let’s get to it and see what the wheel has willed for this particular weaving. (Wait, that’s not how the saying went, is it?)

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, the Dragon Reborn

via Prime Video

Rand al’Thor is the main protagonist in The Wheel of Time, and a character burdened with the fate of the world as the prophesied chosen one. A farmer and a shepherd by birth, Rand’s life turns upside down when an Aes Sedai (female sorceress) and her Warder visit the outlying village known as the Two Rivers and snatch him and his friends up before Shai’tan’s minions can get their hands on them.

Rand’s journey has only begun in the second season of The Wheel of Time, and we have no doubt that the perfectly cast Josha Stradowski will bring him to life with all of the nuance befitting his character arc.

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Daughter-Heir of Andor

via Prime Video

While The Wheel of Time deals with the stories of hundreds of characters that inhabit Robert Jordan’s world, there are only a handful of main heroes and heroines when all is said and done. In fact, you could probably break them down into six prominent leads, and one of them is Elayne Trakand.

The Daughter-Heir of Andor was conspicuously absent from season 1, but it seems that the show is going to amend that mistake by introducing her from early on in season 2. British actress Ceara Coveney has been chosen to portray the fearless princess, and going by the cast interviews alone, we’ve been more than convinced that she’ll do a wonderful job of it.

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, the last king of fallen Malkier

Photo via Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Robert Jordan intended for Lan Mandragoran to give off the same vibe as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings, but The Wheel of Time fans will be quick to point out that the last king of the Malkieri is a much more tragic character. Having lost his kingdom and people to the Shadow when he was just an infant, Lan has been raised with only one goal in mind; to fight a losing war against the forces of darkness, his life forsaken (no pun intended) in the pursuit of “avenging what cannot be defended.”

While writing Lan Mandragoran would challenge even the most well-read screenwriters out there, Henney is almost a perfect choice for the role, and we can’t wait to see what he’ll bring to the story not only as a formidable warrior but Rand al’Thor’s mentor figure.

Fares Fares as Ishamael, Betrayer of Hope

via Prime Video

Fares is returning in season 2 as the story’s main villain, Ishamael. The character is a 3000-year-old philosopher who turned to the Shadow when he fought its victory was inevitable. He was also a close friend of Lews Therin, the original Dragon who led the armies of the Light in the war. Ishamael is one of the thirteen Forsaken whom the Dragon sealed away before the Breaking of the World, but now, as those seals weaken, he and his kin have been released into the world once again to wreak havoc.

As the main villain of The Wheel of Time and the antithesis to the Dragon Reborn, we are excited to see how Fares will fall into his important role.

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara

Photo via Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Nynaeve al’Meara is one of the main heroines in The Wheel of Time ensemble. As an aspiring Aes Sedai, Nynaeve sees it as her duty to protect the Two Rivers folk from harm, whether it comes in the form of people who’d manipulate them or people who’d be out to kill them. Nynaeve is one of the fan-favorite characters from the book series, but from what we’ve seen so far, Zoë Robins is more than up to the task.

During the first season, Nynaeve and Lan Mandragoran developed a romantic bond, so season 2 will hopefully expand on that.

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Photo via Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Perrin Aybara, the wolfbrother, is one of the three Ta’veren in The Wheel of Time. Ta’veren are people who can influence and twist the tidings of fate to their advantage, and given the role Perrin plays in the story to come, he’s certainly one of the strongest Ta’veren in the history of this fictional world.

We weren’t able to see much of Marcus Rutherford as Perrin in season 1, but we’re hoping that with the Dragon Reborn mystery out of the way, the burly blacksmith will be given ample opportunity to shine.

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Photo via Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Ambition and determination. These are the words that perfectly encapsulate Egwene al’Vere, another protagonist from the Two Rivers with the potential to tap into the One Power. Since Egwene is one of the main POV characters in The Wheel of Time, we expect future seasons to focus heavily on her character arc.

If Nynaeve is there to support the group and help them achieve their tasks, Egwene is there to challenge them when they go awry. The Great Hunt, which is the source material for season 2, also features the traumatic event that makes up much of Egwene’s psyche from here on out, so expect to see a lot of that Madeleine Madden brilliance when it premieres on September 1.

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Photo via Jan Thijs/Prime Video

We come, at last, to the chief troublemaker himself. Mat Cauthon is the other Ta’veren of the party, and his actions in the series influence the fate of the world to a large degree. At first glance, Matrim might be your typical reluctant hero, but there’s much more nuance to the character than meets the eye.

Mat was portrayed by Barney Harris in the first season, but for reasons that have been as-of-yet undisclosed, the show opted to recast him and bring on the Irish actor Dónal Finn. We haven’t seen much of Finn as Mat, but there’s something about his mannerisms in the interviews that makes us think he might just be the perfect Mat.

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah

via Prime Video

Pike might be the most established household name in The Wheel of Time cast, and the character she portrays reflects that in the story as well. Moiraine Damodred is the Aes Sedai who discovers the Dragon Reborn and ferrets him out to safety when the Dark One’s minions come knocking at the doors. Think of her as the Gandalf of this story, the lynchpin that brings everything together in those first couple of books.

We’re excited to see how Moiraine and Rand will interact now that the latter’s secret is out. More importantly, the dynamic between Moiraine and Lan Mandragoran, her warder, will also shift because of her losing the connection she had to the One Power.

Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, thwarted False Dragon

via Prime Video

When you think of Morte, you think of the Professor in Money Heist, but that didn’t stop the casting directors from envisioning the perfect Logain Ablar in him. Logain was a false Dragon who got captured and gentled (stripped away of his magical power) by the Aes Sedai, but his journey is far from over.

Logain will be a guiding hand for Rand in season 2 based on the clips we’ve seen so far, and that’s not to mention his huge role in the narrative going forward.

Hammed Animashaun as Loial the Ogier

via Prime Video

It’s difficult to describe Loial as a character, because he is so much more than the sum of his parts. Think a bookworm — an enthusiastic scholar — who gets swept into an adventure unlike any other. But this isn’t your timid nerd just winging it next to the heroes of the story. Question Loial’s courage, and you’ll live to regret it as the seemingly gentle Ogier brings his wrath to bear on the wicked forces that threaten his friends, or worse, mother nature.

And just like his name might suggest, Loial is incredibly loyal; a companion you could only wish for in your quest to face the Shadow with the fate of the world hanging in balance. There wasn’t much of Hammed Animashaun as Loial in season 1, so we’re hoping that the next batch of episodes will amend that silly creative mistake.

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

via Prime Video

Min Farshaw might not be Ta’veren, but she’s as much of a main character as all the rest of the Two Rivers folk. Min has the unique ability to see visions of the future around a character, an aptitude that turns her into an invaluable ally for Rand. Min is also one of the few people who will vie for his heart, so let’s see how Kae and Josha will be able to tap into that dynamic in the upcoming season and beyond.

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Amyrlin Seat

via Prime Video

Siuan Sanche isn’t a main character in The Wheel of Time, but she might as well be. If it weren’t for the shrewd head of the Aes Sedai twisting everything from behind the curtains and paving the path for the Dragon Reborn to fulfill the prophecies, the world would’ve been doomed. Sophie Okonedo is a brilliant Siuan Sanche, and her relationship with Moiraine was one of the stronger points of season 1 in terms of narrative and characterization. May it continue.