One of the most legendary and cult following series over the last two decades has been the Lord of the Rings series. After having both the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies be very successful with both fans and critics alike, it only seemed right to continue to tell additional stories within the world that J.R.R. Tolkien had created. Thus, the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was born.

The series takes place thousands of years before the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings took place. The show starts when there is peace amongst all. The Middle-earth’s Second Age is what the show goes over. This means that the creation of the Rings of Power, when the Dark Lord Sauron starts to gain his power, the final alliance and cooperation between the elves and people, and the final demise of Numenor are what the show reveals.

One thing that fans of shows and movies have really come to love and appreciate watching of late is the prequel to some of their favorite shows and movies and how the start of the original show came to be. This has fans and viewers wanting to know how many seasons Rings of Power will have.

How many seasons will Rings of Power have?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Even though the show only has two confirmed seasons so far, it looks as though the storylines will continue to be told and will come full circle around somewhere in season five. Fans and viewers should be able to rest easy with the knowledge that the show has been created to last a minimum of five seasons, as there is no reason for Amazon to not let the show go on for that long, given the popularity of the series as a whole and how many fans tune in and watch.

It is also not out of the realm of possibility that there is even more to explore once the five seasons come to an end, thus allowing for additional seasons. That is the beauty of starting the show so far back relative to the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit timelines, there are so many new stories that can be opened up and discussed.

The writers and producers just have to be sure that they all connect and keep the same history that was told in the two trilogies. But for now, fans can expect five seasons of Rings of Power. Fans can stream season one on Amazon Prime now.