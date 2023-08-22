How much does the bachelor get paid on ‘The Bachelor?’

Ever pondered why folks throw their hats in the ring to be in the next The Bachelor or Bachelorette? After all, every time we turn on our TVs to watch the latest drama-infused reality TV show, a particular thought always crosses our minds: What in the world drives people to dive into this whirlpool? They’re baring their lives and quirks for the whole nation to gobble up. Personally, I can’t fathom anything scarier than being judged and almost ridiculed by random strangers who believe they can have their two cents on my life. Maybe that’s only because I’m not meant to be the next Bachelorette.

But you know what? Once you unravel it, the motives behind starring in this nationwide extravaganza actually start to click. Imagine you’re not exactly a world-class athlete, an A-list actor, or a vocal virtuoso. Yet you’ve got this itch for fame that just won’t quit and you happen to be single. What’s your next move for snagging a slice of the limelight? TikTok. And after TikTok? Instagram. But after social media, here comes reality TV series. It also likely helps the winner gets a hefty sum at the end of the series. So let’s be honest, the money is quite the instigator, but how much do they actually earn?

How much does the bachelor earn?

Photo via ABC

Throughout the years, there have been plenty of winners on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. To everyone’s surprise, they all earned different salaries. However, according to Reality Steve, the current standard rate for the Bachelors and Bachelorettes is around $100,000. Despite being an ABC show, the reality TV series has had vastly different salaries for its contestants, depending on the popularity of each season.

Unsurprisingly, it was only after a few seasons on the air that the reality show actually started receiving a loyal following, thus increasing its value. Contestants like Ben Higgins, Rachel Lindsay, and Kaitlyn Bristowe likely left the set with hefty paychecks for only two months of work. On the other hand, although we can’t be certain, earlier winners might have felt like they got the short end of the stick.

In the end, it will always depend on the season and the contestant. Jason Tartick, from Season 14 of The Bachelor, candidly confirmed that he and his castmates were all offered $100,000 to be in the series. Meanwhile, Meredith Phillips was allegedly offered only $10,000 for her time in the 2004 season. On the opposite end of the spectrum, we also have Emily Maynard, who negotiated her participation and received $250,000 for her work on Season 8.

As you can see, the numbers don’t necessarily adhere to a specific standard. They vary based on the season, the contestants’ popularity, and, of course, whether you have a skillful lawyer representing you and making your case. So, if you’re ever in dire need of a substantial check and simultaneously craving a hint of fame, consider getting a good lawyer and signing up to become the next Bachelor.