How much does the cast of ‘Summer House’ make?

Have you ever wondered how much your favorite reality TV stars make per year? Rumors circulating on the internet regarding Netflix and Bravo stars certainly prompt questions, and Summer House is a common target of interest.

Right alongside the Real Housewives franchise or Vanderpump Rules’, all of which see pay scales for each cast member vary immensley. Even though show producers and cast members keep their salary confidential, as required by contract, there have been plenty of guesses as to what the general pay scale usually is.

We got a bit of clarity recently on the Trading Secrets podcast, when Summer House star Kyle Cooke explained how his co-stars are paid. He shared that he was the one to negotiate the payment process with Bravo, so that there is no drama related to salaries on set.

Cooke shared that cast members including himself, Carl Radke, and Lindsay Hubbard are paid the most as they have been filming since season one. Meanwhile, more recent arrivals like West Wilson and Jesse Solomon are making the same money Cooke did back in season one. This is to ensure the cast is not being paid based on their fame, but rather on how many seasons they plan on staying.

How much do Summer House cast members make per season?

The cast of Summer House

In his podcast appearance, Cooke revealed that Summer House cast members are paid per episode, and that he reportedly didn’t start earning enough money to survive in New York City until season three. Cooke explained that cast members “can cross the six figure threshold,” but “it all depends on the number of episodes per season” since the cast gets “episodic fees.”

This means cast members Gabby Prescod, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, and Ciara Miller are making slightly below Cooke. Climbing the ladder to make more money on Summer House may take time, but brand deals can help fill the gaps in the meantime.

Carl Radke, for example, made $70,000 from January 2023 onward only through paid partnership posts on Instagram. Lindsay Hubbard on the other hand made $150,000. As per Lifestyle Magazine, each cast member gets paid around $10,000 to $20,000 for every episode, which equals out to between $170,000 and $340,000 for a whole season.

Stream Summer House season 8 exclusively on Bravo TV and Peacock TV. Season 9 filming began Friday, July 5, 2024, which was confirmed by People Magazine.

