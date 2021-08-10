How Much Money Does YouTube’s Binging With Babish Make?

YouTube is absolutely rife with content creators, which means that a good amount of competition is likely—in fact, expected—for pretty much every vein of entertainment that exists on the platform. Cooking shows are certainly no exception, with literally thousands of different channels offering up their take on culinary content.

At least one channel stands apart, in large part due to its focus on creating meals with fictional roots. I’m not talking about impossible foods like Star Trek‘s Golana melon, but rather recipes inspired by fictional works. Binging With Babish has recreated menu items from Bethesda’s Skyrim and Fallout 4, dived into odd creations like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired pizza gyoza, and even created the coveted kettle corn from Dam Harmon’s Community.

This stellar twist on a classic cooking show has earned Binging With Babish a loyal following. Created by and starring Andrew Rea, also known as “Oliver Babish,” the YouTube channel “Babish Culinary Universe” has more than 9 million subscribers and has earned upwards of 2 billion views during its time on the platform. The channel has uploaded dozens upon dozens of videos over the years, tackling everything from Breaking Bad‘s “Pollos Hermanos” to the Mandalorian‘s basic bone broth.

All that work has earned Binging With Babish a solid income as well. So, how much does Andrew Rea’s geeky cooking endeavors make? Here’s what we know.

Figuring out the Babish Culinary Universe’s worth

Andrew Rea may be a top chef, but he definitely has more than enough money to order delivery for life.

The YouTube channel earns income through ad revenue paired with donations from fans, subscriber fees, and earnings from Rea’s 2019 cookbook Binging With Babish. Based purely on ad revenue, the channel likely pulls in around $2.93 million a year, according to Net Worth Spot.

Add in the income generated by subscribers and cookbook sales, however, and that yearly total rockets to between $4 and $5 million a year, thanks to the billions of views the channel has earned. And considering the low production costs of this primarily one-man show, most of that money stays put, according to Mashed. All this success could lead to exciting future endeavors for Rea, who has teased the potential of opening a pub in Brooklyn at which patrons can watch the magic happen while enjoying a brew or two.