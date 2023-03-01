How much time takes place between ‘The Mandalorian’ seasons 2 and 3

Star Wars fans who skipped The Book of Bobba Fet might have experienced some whiplash while watching the first episode of The Mandalorian‘s new season, upon seeing Grogu and Din back together. Season two of the Pedro Pascal-led show ended with the tiny Force-wielder setting off for Jedi training with Luke Skywalker, so how is Grogu back to Mandalore in season three? And how long was Grogu under Luke’s wing?

The Book of Bobba Fet offers some answers but not all. In the spin-off show, we see Grogu give up his training to be reunited with Din when the bounty hunter visits him on Ossus, bearing gifts. Din brings Grogu a beskar chain mail armor, forcing Luke to present the small creature with a choice: wielding Yoda’s lightsaber and continuing his training, or giving it all up to rejoin his friend. Grogu chose the latter, setting the events of season three of The Mandalorian into motion.

But how much time passed between season two, The Book of Bobba Fett, and season three?

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau told Variety that the time frame of the events in both shows resembles how the audience experienced them in real-time.

Considering that the season two finale of The Mandalorian aired in December 2020 and The Book of Boba Fett aired from December 2021 to February 2022, based on Favreau’s explanation, one year separates the events of one from the other. That means Grogu trained under Luke Skywalker for that amount of time.

Season three of The Mandalorian premiered Wednesday, March 1, 2023 — about a year after The Book of Boba Fett. By the same logic, Grogu and Din have been reunited for a year.

This timeline places season two and season three of The Mandalorian two years apart.

The Mandalorian season three will be airing weekly, on Wednesdays, on Disney Plus.