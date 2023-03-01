The third season of The Mandalorian is one of the year’s most hotly anticipated pieces of television, with fans desperate to know how Grogu and Mando’s adventure continues. However, fans are keen to learn if Mark Hamill will return as Luke Skywalker in this new series.

The legendary actor reprised the role in the finale of Season two, with the crew using CGI technology to de-age the actor. But could he appear once more?

Is Mark Hamill in Mandalorian season three?

It hasn’t been announced if Hamill will return for the third season. But several fan theories argue for and against Hamill returning once more.

After the season two finale was broadcast, a YouTuber called Shamook posted a video where they improved the CGI de-aging, making Young Luke look even more realistic.

This video quickly went viral and clearly caught the eye of Lucasfilms as in the comments section of a later video, Shamook posted a comment that said:

“As some of you may already know, I joined ILM/Lucasfilms a few months ago and haven’t had the time to work on any new YouTube content. Now I’ve settled into my job, uploads should start increasing again. They’ll still be slow, but hopefully not months apart. Enjoy!”

When asked what their job title was, Shamook said they were a “Senior Facial Capture Artist.” Of course, Lucasfilm could have hired Shamook for another project or just because of their overall talent. However, it also makes sense that the company would bring them on board because they plan to include Luke scenes in the future. However, there were more Luke scenes in The Book of Boba Fett. So, Shamook may have been hired just for those scenes rather than for future installments of The Mandalorian.

It should also be noted that, in The Book of Boba Fett, we saw Luke training Grogu. But at the end of that little arc, Grogu returned to Mando, forgoing his Jedi training in the progress. While nothing is stopping Luke from following Grogu around, it would undermine the choice and sacrifice Grogu made if he was able to get both the training and his time with Mando, making it unlikely Luke will appear much in the early episodes of the season, especially as the trailers suggest this season’s focus will be Mando atoning for his heresy.

But, at the same time, season three could end like season two did, with Grogu returning to Luke for more training, which opens up another chance for Hamill to reprise his beloved role. Due to Hamill’s immense star power, any further appearances by the actor will likely be kept a secret until closer to the time, much like his previous appearance in The Mandalorian’s season finale. So fans must wait and see if the star grabs his lightsaber again.