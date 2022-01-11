How much was Bob Saget worth when he died?

One would think that recently deceased, beloved comedian Bob Saget would have some significant money in the bank. He did, after all, star in two of the biggest shows of the ’90s (Full House and America’s Funniest Videos).

Saget, who was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton on Jan. 9, was also a prolific stand-up comic with many TV appearances over the years. He’s been successful ever since he burst onto the scene as Danny Tanner on Full House. He even revived the role for the Netflix rehash Fuller House.

Saget was also a director. He helmed the movie Dirty Work in 1998, starring Artie Lange and the late Norm MacDonald. He was also the voice of the older Ted Mosby in the hit CBS show How I Met Your Mother.

The Hollywood Reporter shared a video outlining a number of his projects over the years.

A look at the legacy Bob Saget leaves behind #THRNews: pic.twitter.com/Bp1AA6aT8k — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 10, 2022

It’s estimated that Saget pulled in around $1 million for every season of Full House, which he starred in from 1987 to 1995. He started hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997 and, per Yahoo!, reportedly earned almost $2 million a season from that.

In 2014, Saget released a book called Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian. He undoubtedly received a sizeable advance for that property.

So how much was he worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Saget’s estate is worth in the neighborhood of $50 million.