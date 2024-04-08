How old is former ‘Bachelorette’ JoJo Fletcher, and what is she up to nowadays?

She will always be one of the most beloved Bachelorettes!

Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher stole our hearts on The Bachelor season 20 – where she was rejected by the one and only Ben Higgins, who chose Lauren Bushnell instead – ultimately securing her spot as the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 12. From then on, our obsession with JoJo has grown bigger and bigger, with the Texas native securing her spot as one of the best Bachelorettes of all time by the end of the beloved competition series.

Recommended Videos

With a spectacular cast, JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette is often brought up by fans of the Bachelor franchise as one of the best, resulting in dozens and dozens of questions about where JoJo and her men are nowadays. One of the most frequently asked questions has to do with the leading lady’s age, but we have the answers. So, here’s how old JoJo Fletcher is and what she’s been up to lately.

How old is JoJo Fletcher?

JoJo was born on November 1, 1990, making her 33 years old as of April 8, 2024.

During her season of The Bachelorette – which ran from May 23, 2016 to August 1, 2016 – JoJo was only 25 years old, getting engaged to Jordan Rodgers who was 27 years old at the time.

What is JoJo Fletcher up to nowadays?

JoJo Fletcher and her Bachelorette boo thing, Jordan Rodgers, are still going strong, tying the knot in a dreamy wedding on May 14, 2022.

“7 years ago today we got engaged after meeting on a reality tv dating show… that will forever amaze me, and on this very day last year, we celebrated our rehearsal dinner just 48 hours ahead of tying the knot. It’s pretty wild when you think about how one decision can completely change your whole life. I’m forever grateful you decided to take that same leap of faith with me @jrodgers11,” she shared via Instagram on May 12, 2023 to reminisce on their special day, accompanying a reel that showcased some of their best memories.

Aside from her love life, JoJo Fletcher is a social media sensation nowadays, amassing 2.6 million followers on Instagram and participating in collaborations with brands like Cupshe and Abbyson Home. She even started her own aperol spritz company alongside her friend Mallory Vaughn Patton called Saint Spritz, leaving fans of the Bachelor franchise with just one question: Is there anything she cannot do?

Nonetheless, it is safe to say that JoJo Fletcher is still thriving in the year 2024, and it looks like she will continue to kick ass for years to come.