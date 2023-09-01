How old is Jinx in ‘Arcane?’

Netflix debuted one of its best-animated shows in 2021 with the release of Arcane — a series based on the characters from Riot Games’ League of Legends. Introducing the paradoxical world of Runeterra, inhabited by morally complex characters in Piltover and Zaun, Arcane quickly became a success by skillfully portraying beloved video game characters like Jinx and Vi and providing them with meticulously crafted backstories.

Luring in fans with a host of new characters like Silco and Sevika, Arcane quickly gained notorious fame as one of Netflix’s highest-grossing animated series. The reason lies not only in its well-developed universe and intricate characters but also in its unique animated style that introduced a fresh concept to modern Western animation through painting techniques. Despite this innovation, Jinx and Vi remained the central focus of the series, and the young blue-haired girl couldn’t help but tug at our heartstrings with her burdens. But how old was she during the events of the first season of Arcane?

How old was Jinx during the first season of Arcane?

We witness two vastly different timelines in Arcane: one before Vander’s death and the one after his passing. As a child, Powder was forced to endure poverty, subjected to the underground rules of Zaun, and compelled to take on the role of a thief in order to survive — much to Vander’s disappointment. During that time, Jinx was around 11 or 12 years old, navigating the perilous world of thieves, murderers, and much worse. Her sister, Vi, was only a few years older, approximately 14 to 16 years old during the first act.

After the events that led to Vander’s demise, Jinx came under Silco’s wing, gaining the freedom to pursue her experiments to her heart’s content, regardless of the consequences. However, the damage had already been done, and after a few years, the young girl grew bitter, sad, and increasingly paranoid, with her mental health plummeting day by day. During the second and third acts, she is around 17 and 19 years old, while her sister is between 20 and 23.

While Riot Games and Netflix haven’t provided us with the exact ages of these characters, their quirks, traits, and physical appearances offer enough clues to make educated guesses, especially considering how they react to the world around them. In the end, no child should ever have to endure a life as challenging as Powder’s, but it will all unfold even further during the second season that was just recently revealed.

Until we finally catch Arcane back on our screens in 2024, the first season is still available to re-watch on Netflix.