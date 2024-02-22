How old is Lexi Young from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

With her heart of gold, it is safe to say that Lexi Young captured the hearts of fans of The Bachelor franchise, opening up about her battle with endometriosis during her one-on-one date with Joey Graziadei in episode 4. Spending time with the locals and exploring the landmarks that Malta had to offer during their one-on-one date, Lexi and Joey developed quite the connection — with the latter sharing with the camera that it felt like he was on a date with his girlfriend that day — but things took a turn for the worse in episode 6.

Despite things appearing to be smooth sailing between Lexi and Joey, the Canadian cutie decided to self-eliminate from the beloved competition series after Joey told her that he hopes to be married in two to three years. With Lexi admitting that she is getting older and older — eager to get married and have children ASAP — she determined that their timelines did not match up, deciding to leave the show at the top 10.

“You can’t make someone ready for something that they’re not, and he doesn’t need to be ready for that right now,” she shared with the camera upon her untimely exit. Given that Lexi is an eager beaver when it comes to getting married and having children — admitting that she is “running out of time” — fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: How old is she anyways?

Lexi Young is 30 years old

Born on July 15, 1993, Lexi is 30 years old as of February 21, 2024, taking to Instagram to celebrate her 30th birthday this past summer. Sharing a series of photos from Rosemary Beach — a trip that she seemingly took with her friends and family — Lexi captioned a post shared to her 44.8k followers on her birthday, “So excited for this next chapter, cheers to 30 ✨”

As fans of The Bachelor franchise saw in episode 6, Lexi is no longer fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei after determining that their timelines of marriage and children did not match up, but who will manage to secure the final rose — as well as a Neil Lane sparkler — at the end of season 28? To see how the rest of the show unfolds, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. Hometown dates, fantasy suite dates, and an engagement are all right around the corner…