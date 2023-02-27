How old is Tommy Fury and when was he on ‘Love Island?’

Following his crowd-pleasing win against Jake Paul on Feb. 26, Tommy Fury‘s name is once again on the rise.

The former Love Island contestant laid down a legacy of his own, following in the footsteps of his heavyweight half-brother, Tyson Fury, with his win against Paul. Paul — a former YouTuber turned pro-boxer — has smashed expectations time and again, but finally met his match in Fury during Sunday’s bout. The younger Paul brother lost to Fury in a split decision, despite Fury’s near-miss in the eighth round.

Fury serves as Paul’s first official loss since he entered the world of professional boxing in 2020. He celebrated a string of wins over two years, taking down fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and even longstanding pros like Tyron Woodley before Fury finally ended his streak. Fury’s big win is prompting questions about the relatively unknown reality television personality and pro-boxer, as new fans discover his history on screen and in the ring.

Tommy Fury’s age

Fury’s impressive win — and even more impressive musculature — won him plenty of fans during his face-off against Paul, and many of his new followers will likely be surprised to learn just how young he is. Fury’s already an established name in pro boxing, particularly in his home city of Manchester, and his career has been impressive to watch. He’s been at the top of his game since his debut in 2018, and his win against Paul is just another laurel to hang alongside the others.

At only 23 years old, Fury’s record is all the more admirable. He’s a full three years younger than Paul, and has nine wins under his belt to Paul’s six. He also enjoyed a stint on Love Island a few years back, where he finished the season as a runner up.

Fury’s Love Island appearance

Fury enjoyed a stint on Love Island back in 2019, and dazzled viewers during his time on the British dating show. It was there he met his now-girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague, with whom he recently welcomed a child. He and Hague finished as runner ups in season five of the show, and remain crowd favorites among fans.

It’s been more than three years since Fury and Hague appeared on Love Island, and the couple seems to be thriving. Fury’s boxing career continues to garner headlines, and Hague — despite several controversies — seems right at home as the PrettyLittleThing creative director.