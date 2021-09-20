How Tall Is Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Jenner, the celebrity known for her family’s famous reality TV show as well as her cosmetics line, is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Despite Jenner becoming known as the youngest self-made billionaire ever, Forbes⏤who made the claim in 2020⏤later disputed it, alleging that Jenner had falsified tax documents. Jenner has launched major successful apps, worked with huge brands like PacSun, and even made a cameo in the massive hit song “WAP.”

The star is often the center of controversy and acclaim, garnering lots of attention even outside of her star-studded family. Jenner’s celebrity status even landed her her own reality TV show for one season. Currently, she appears to be focused on her new and revamped cosmetics line, which is touting its new clean and vegan status as illustrated by her Twitter feed and brand, which mostly revolve around the products. This makes perfect sense given that the relaunch only dropped on July 15th, and it’s only a matter of time before we get to see what the future holds for Jenner given the diverse range of paths her family has taken.

Regardless of whether you love her or hate her, Jenner is likely going to remain in the headlines and spotlight, openly discussing everything from her pregnancies to her partners and family. It’s not surprising that the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner, one of the most well known trans women in the world, and sister to Kim Kardashian, one of the world’s biggest influencers, would easily find her place in the spotlight. Her mother Caitlyn even ran for governor of California recently, and although her bid wasn’t very popular, it shows how Jenner’s family keeps moving to getting more power and influence and become even more notable than they were before.

There’s no stopping Kylie, or any of the other Jenners and Kardashians, for that matter.