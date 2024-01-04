How tall is Theresa Nist compared to Gerry Turner?

Their height difference is as cute as can be!

After getting engaged to one another during the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are finally going to tie the knot on live television in an event called The Golden Wedding, which is set to air from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC this evening (January 4), with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus — how exciting is that?

During the “After The Final Rose” segment of the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Jesse Palmer — the host of The Golden Bachelor, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise — revealed the details surrounding the unprecedented The Golden Wedding, ultimately sending fans of The Bachelor franchise into a frenzy.

“Alright they got me, a televised golden wedding IS pretty exciting. #GoldenBachelor” “I cannot believe we are about to have a LIVE Golden Bachelor Wedding. I am PLEASED. #TheGoldenBachelor #GoldenBachelor” “I’ve been Team Theresa since their first date at the diner. I’m so happy for her and Gerry. And I’m so excited to see their wedding! #GoldenBachelor”

Standing at the altar this evening — with former The Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles officiating The Golden Wedding — the height difference between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will be more noticeable than ever before, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with just one burning question: How tall is Turner compared to Nist?

What is the height difference between Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner?

Photo via ABC

While Gerry has never confirmed his height himself, sources like CAknowledge, DigitalOcean, FactsFormation, and more have reported that he is a whopping six feet and one inch tall. With a height like that, no wonder The Golden Bachelor himself wins over the women!

Theresa’s height is far shorter than her significant other, with sources like InformationCradle, NewsUnzip, Celebritate, and more reporting that she is only five feet and six inches tall. Because of this, Turner and Nist have a height difference of seven inches — how adorable is that?

Nonetheless, while we all anxiously await The Golden Wedding that is to come this evening — mostly to see Turner’s 6’1 height in comparison to Nist’s 5’6 height — to relive the engagement between the two lovebirds, you can stream the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor now via Hulu.