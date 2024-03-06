How to watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’

The celebrity editions of Big Brother are either loved or hated. Some people prefer the rush that comes with the anonymous editions and their sense of normalcy, but once in a while, Celebrity Big Brother UK really takes the cake as the best drama provider.

Recommended Videos

Now that the Celebrity Big Brother UK edition has already kicked off, you can imagine that this lineup is bound to spill quite the scalding cup of tea. Names like Sharon Osbourne, Love Island‘s alumnus Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and even Kate Middleton’s ‘bad uncle’ are among the participants in the current edition. And perhaps, just perhaps, the latter would explain Kate Middleton’s mysterious disappearance — the Princess of Wales might have been helping her 58-year-old uncle Gary Goldsmith learn some PR. It only makes sense.

Either way, with the most insane news and quotes pulled from only two days of airing, naturally, more and more people are becoming intrigued by the talk of the hour. Sadly, not all of us live in the UK or have easy access to the broadcast of the most famous house in the United Kingdom, so let’s go over some ways to watch the new season of Big Brother UK, celebrity edition.

Where can I watch Celebrity Big Brother U.K.?

via ITV2

If you live in the UK, you can watch Celebrity Big Brother and all of its editions on ITV1. All new episodes are set to be broadcast daily at 9 pm GMT, which falls at 4 pm ET in the US and 6 am AEDT the next day in Australia. New episodes will air Monday through Friday as well as Sundays, and at this point in time, the show is expected to run for over 19 days.

However, if you happen to live outside of Great Britain, you’ll likely have a much harder time accessing the episodes. While Brits can simply turn on their television to ITV and see Louis Walsh in all of his glory, if you’re in the US, Australia, or Canada, you might need to use a VPN. By choosing the VPN of your choice, you can access the network’s on-demand streaming service ITVX from anywhere in the world. Otherwise, if you try to access the streaming service without a VPN, you will not be able to watch it due to geoblocking.

Now, we don’t necessarily have any recommendations for the best VPNs — that is entirely up to you to choose — but considering Harry and Meghan are already making headlines due to Gary, the bad uncle, something tells me you won’t want to miss it.