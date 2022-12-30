How to watch ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’

One of the most popular new shows that is bringing back memories for both Millenials and Gen-Zs is National Treasure: Edge of History. The series will follow on from the popular Nicholas Cage movies National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets, in which Cage’s historian and his team search for long lost treasures of priceless value, before other undesirabe parties get their hands on it first.

There had always been a question of if there would be more movies in the series after the 2007 release of National Treasure: Book of Secrets ended. Fans of the National Treasure franchise finally got their wish when the new show National Treasure: Edge of History was officially announced in July 2022 at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Where can fans watch National Treasure: Edge of History?

National Treasure: Edge of History was released om Disney Plus on Dec. 14, 2022. This makes sense since Walt Disney Pictures released the first two National Treasure movies. Fans of the National Treasure franchise have loved the experience of continuing the National Treasure story.

There have even been a few guest appearances from the National Treasure movies in the series: Harvey Keitel, who played Agent Sandusky; and Justin Bartha, who played the lovable sidekick and tech wiz Riley Poole, have both appeared. There will hopefully be more appearances by those who starred in the movie series.

National Treasure: Edge of History has many strong connections to the films, with fans even taking note that the theme music is the same as the movies. The writers and creators of National Treasure: Edge of History have done an amazing job so far, and that is only expected to continue. New episodes come out every Wednesday on Disney Plus.