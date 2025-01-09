Huh? A ‘Bachelor’ contestant’s tattoo actually might have manifested into her getting cast on season 29

Grant Ellis better watch his back, because J’Nae Squires-Horton — one of the women who will be fighting for his heart on The Bachelor season 29 — might just be a witch hiding in a gorgeous gal’s body.

For those who are unfamiliar, the 28-year-old was announced as a member of the cast of The Bachelor season 29 earlier this week, and she is “ready to shoot her shot with Grant” ASAP.

Despite working as an account coordinator, J’Nae actually used to be a professional basketball player, already drawing similarities to the brand new Bachelor. We all remember when Grant told Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette season 21 that he used to be a professional basketball player too, right?

Nevertheless, jam-packed with basketball puns, J’Nae’s official Bachelor biography is as follows:

“She is a former overseas basketball pro who is looking for a reliable and charismatic man who will restore her faith in love. J’Nae is empathetic and funny, and she admires her mom, who taught her the true meaning of selfless, unconditional love. When she’s not working, J’Nae likes to go out to meet new people and dance. While basketball has always been J’Nae’s first love, she is more ready than ever to leave the court behind and find the true love of her life. Will her connection with Grant be a slam dunk? Let the games begin!”

As if they were not compatible enough, J’Nae might just be a doppelgänger of Grant’s celebrity crush!

Nevertheless, following up her Bachelor biography, the Colorado native shared three oh-so intriguing fun facts with ABC: “J’Nae loves taking pictures on her film camera” — shared via an Instagram account called @filmbyjnae — “J’Nae’s love language is FaceTime” and “J’Nae has a rose tattoo on her right forearm.”

Naturally, this final fun fact caused our ears to perk up. Securing her spot on The Bachelor season 29 — a show that is centered around all things roses — is there any way we could get your tattoo artist’s number, J’Nae?

While J’Nae’s rose tattoo actually might have manifested into her getting cast on season 29, will the luck continue, causing her to find love with the “tall, dark and handsome” lead on The Bachelor? To see for yourself whether or not J’Nae and Grant are a match made in heaven, tune into the premiere on January 27 via ABC, as well as brand new episodes every Monday after that.

Based on some teaser trailers, host Jesse Palmer might have to deem it “the most dramatic” season to date…

