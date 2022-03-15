Hulu debuts official trailer for ‘The Kardashians’

Ahead of its premiere next month, Hulu has shared the first trailer for The Kardashians, the followup to E’s longstanding hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Like its predecessor, The Kardashians will take viewers into the lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families starring Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kylie, and Kendall.

The new clip, which was shared to the Hulu YouTube channel, teases some of the stories that the debut season of the show will follow. These include eldest Kardashian daughter Kourtney pursuing pregnancy with fiance Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, Kylie dealing with her public pregnancy, and of course Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kim’s latest relationship is a part of the show, given the very public fallout between her and ex-husband Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West. From the trailer, it appears that Ye may make a cameo appearance in the show at some point as well. Check out the trailer below:

From all accounts, it seems that the new series is set to be an authentic follow-up to Keeping Up With The Kardashians which ended its 20 season run back in June last year. The show first aired in October of 2007 and quickly rose to be a dominant force in the world of reality television. While the format appears similar, in a previous interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kim has assured that it will be “different” from the original show.

The Kardashians will air its first episode on April 14. The series can be watched on Hulu while international viewers can catch the weekly episodes on Star and Disney Plus.