‘I am not ready to say goodbye’: Is Levi Schmitt leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’

Grey’s Anatomy fans know the true definition of heartbreak! It’s a fool’s errand to form a bond with any character, because Shonda Rhimes will have them killed off faster than you can say “diagnosis.”

And speaking of diagnosis, rumor has it that Jake Borelli’s Dr. Levi Schmitt, who’s been around since season 14, has been diagnosed with a case of the common Grey’s departure. Schmitt’s journey from a fumbling, nervous intern, to a skilled and compassionate surgery resident is one of the best parts of the long-running medical drama’s newer seasons. But is Levi really leaving Grey Sloan Memorial for good?

What went down in season 21, episode 6?

The most recent episode, “Night Moves,” threw a curveball that left fans wondering about Levi’s future. Throughout the episode, we see Schmitt considering a job offer in Texas that would allow him to focus on his dream of working in pediatric research. Dr. Miranda Bailey and Dr. Richard Webber, his long-time mentors, did their best to keep him around, offering him an attending position as a general surgeon at Grey Sloan.

Levi took a test run with their offer, handling a high-stakes emergency where he got to show his skill, but ultimately, he decided to follow his dream and take the job in Texas. By the end of the episode, fans watched an emotional goodbye as Levi said farewell to his friends and mentors. He even shared a tearful moment with his best friend, Dr. Taryn Helm, which only added to the heartbreak. And just to make things even more complicated, Levi’s got a brand new relationship with hospital chaplain James (played by Michael Thomas Grant). So now, Levi’s wrestling with the idea of leaving his boyfriend behind as he heads off to Texas.

Is Levi Schmitt Leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

As sad as it seems, all signs point to yes. Back in May, reports started circulating that Jake Borelli, who has played Levi Schmitt for seven seasons, would be wrapping up his time on Grey’s during season 21. According to Deadline, Borelli’s exit is likely tied to budget cuts that affected the show’s long-time cast members. While he’s expected to appear in several more episodes to properly wrap up Levi’s storyline, it looks like this season will be his last.

I am not ready to say goodbye to Dr. Levi Schmitt at alllll 😭💔 #GreysAnatomy — Marissa Bailey (@marissalbailey) November 8, 2024

Naturally, fans are heartbroken by the possibility of losing Levi, who has been such a unique and relatable character. His trajectory on screen has been inspiring, and his relationships with Bailey, Webber, and Helm have made for some incredible moments on the show. Losing Levi will leave a void, especially for fans who have appreciated seeing another positive and authentic LGBTQ+ character on their screens.

For now, it seems that Grey’s is giving Levi a happy ending, sending him off to chase his career dreams in Texas. But as any Grey’s Anatomy fan knows, nothing is ever set in stone. While Borelli’s departure seems inevitable, it’s unclear exactly how his story will end and if there could be a door left open for him to return someday.

