‘I could joke around and really just be myself’: Blake Moynes finally addresses flirtatiousness with Kylee Russell on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

With Bachelor In Paradise season 9 coming to a close on December 7, fans of The Bachelor franchise still have one burning question: what was the flirtatiousness that occurred between Blake Moynes and Kylee Russell during his self-elimination?

With Blake pursuing a relationship with Jess Girod and Kylee pursuing a relationship with Aven Jones all season long, the duo seemed to have a spark when the Canada native was leaving the beach on November 30, shocking Bachelor In Paradise viewers from coast to coast.

As for how Blake’s self-elimination occurred, after determining that his relationship with Jess was nowhere near where it should have been with the highly-anticipated finale approaching, the pair went their separate ways in an extremely amicable breakup. With the relationship between Blake and Jess officially over, the former knew that he would not find another connection during his time on Bachelor In Paradise, making the decision to leave the beach once and for all.

Afterwards, Kylee Russell chased after Blake Moynes and practically begged for him to stay, causing fans of The Bachelor franchise to raise their eyebrows…

Given the limited amount of interactions Blake and Kylee had with one another all season long, Bachelor In Paradise viewers were extremely confused by this encounter, taking to Reddit to share their thoughts.

“Okay no one is talking about this, but can we PLEASE discuss the tension. Even if Kylee isn’t deliberately flirting, Blake is just really obviously trying not to flirt. Like, when he left last episode and she asked him if there was anyone he would stay there for and he gave that quick look up and down and laughed it off, and this episode he comes back and Aven clearly looks uncomfortable during the whole thing because Kylee is intensely excited… Am I the only one who sees it?”

The original post garnered 15 comments, many of which were in agreement.

“I think Kylee was secretly into Blake, but he was over Jess the whole time. Then finally when they broke up, Kylee just didn’t wanna look bad on TV to jump ship.” “Me too!! And the way the other girls were like ‘Kylee! Kylee! Blake is here! It’s Blake!’ It’s like the one who got away returned. She definitely was more upbeat speaking with Blake than with Aven the whole time in Paradise.” “So glad I’m not the only one who peeped that!! Kylee clearly isn’t into Aven. When she pulled Blake aside the last episode, she was using that opportunity to see if Blake was interested. If I was part of Aven’s family I would tell him DROP THAT B***H. That weird comment she made about ‘There’s no one here you would stay for?’ was not cool. I’d be humiliated if I was Aven.”

With dozens and dozens of rumors flying around, Blake Moynes himself spilled the tea to fans of The Bachelor franchise during an episode of the Off The Vine Podcast hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe.

When asked about his encounter with Kylee during his self-elimination, Blake admitted that he was just as thrown off as we were, as they were just extremely close friends throughout Bachelor In Paradise season 9.

“I think that I gravitate to a few of the girls on that beach in the sense that there were a few really close to Jess… You know when you can just be so close to and make girl friends really quickly when like you’re with one of their best friends, and so you can gravitate, tell them anything, and be super close with them? That’s what basically developed with Kylee, even Mercedes there, and Kat, where I just felt that there were safe spaces where I could joke around and really just be myself with them, and so we were able to create really great relationships where it just felt natural.”

While that is how Blake viewed his relationship with Kylee, he admitted that he cannot speak on her behalf, saying that the conversation itself was rather confusing.

With both Blake Moynes and Kylee Russell being #SingleAF now that Bachelor In Paradise season 9 has come to a close, could the pair reconnect in the near future? It is safe to say we will be keeping up with both Blake and Kylee on Instagram until further notice!