‘I don’t think you prioritize any of us:’ Caroline Stanbury’s daughter Yasmine Habib calls out the RHOD star for favoring Sergio over her children

The mother-daughter duo of Caroline Stanbury and Yasmine Habib have enlivened the Real Housewives of Dubai franchise several times. Most recently, Yasmine confronted her mother about siding with her new boyfriend, Sergio Carrallo, in almost every situation or argument.

Now that Caroline’s eldest daughter is back from her college trip, she opened up about how distant she felt from her own family. Yasmine even admitted that staying away from home during college would probably be better for her. When Caroline inquired why, Yasmine stated that Sergio would overstep her boundaries and act like her dad, when she already had one.

Referring to the trip she went on with Cem Habib, it is clear that despite the divorce, Caroline’s ex-husband is an involved father. Yasmine called out her mom for giving her new boyfriend more time, and siding with Sergio over her kids. She further explained why Carrallo’s interference in their family matters wasn’t necessary, and that it wasn’t his place to be her parent.

Caroline Stanbury admits her children couldn’t adjust to Sergio Carrallo’s position in the house

Upon hearing what her daughter had to say, Stanbury reinforced the idea of giving Sergio more time to establish a connection with the kids. Yasmine was quick to reply that she thought her mom gave them “no time” to adjust to the sudden change being made in their lives with this new addition to the family.

After Caroline Stanbury’s divorce, the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay in quarantine, so Sergio was in lockdown in Stanbury’s house. Unsurprisingly, things moved quickly between the couple, and they eventually moved in together. She said:

“My kids didn’t have much time to adjust, and that’s one of my biggest regrets. Covid sped up our relationship one hundred fold.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai star realized her daughter was right, and she admitted to taking the time they had together for “granted.” Now that Yasmine was going away from home, Stanbury promised to make a conscious effort to hang out with her daughter despite the distance. When Caroline asked her daughter if she felt “prioritized” as her child, Yasmine truthfully said no.

According to Yasmine, the way Sergio spoke to her during conflicts “wasn’t right,” and Caroline wouldn’t intervene. Yasmine felt she was always blamed and “yelled at.” The teenager got emotional, stating:

“Because if anyone else spoke to me the way he speaks to me in our arguments, the way you’d react would be so different. And then it always ends up with you yelling at me and nothing else, which I don’t think is fair, because it takes two to have an argument.”

Meanwhile, Caroline felt it was common for step-parents not to be treated so well, and that to build a genuine connection between partners and kids, both parties have to give some time.

