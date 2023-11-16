‘I felt like there was a spark there’: Curtis Pritchard wishes he pursued this islander instead of Lisa Celander on ‘Love Island Games’

Maybe he would have had better luck on the beloved competition series...

Premiering on November 1, Love Island Games is already starting to dwindle down after just a few weeks, with islanders like Liberty Poole, Kyra Green, Toby Aromolaran, and more packing their bags and leaving the villa far too soon. One of the most notable islanders who has departed from Fiji thus far is the one and only Curtis Pritchard, who arrived on day one and left on day 6, making for an extremely short-lived Love Island Games experience — poor guy!

For those who are unfamiliar, Love Island Games brings together fan-favorite islanders from international iterations of the beloved competition series — from Love Island: USA to Love Island: UK to Love Island: Australia and beyond — for a “second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

Despite being partnered with Justine Ndiba of Love Island: USA for the very first challenge, Curtis found himself paired up with Lisa Celander of Love Island: Sweden when the re-coupling ceremony rolled around, however, their relationship was far from smooth sailing…

Locking lips with islanders like Justine Ndiba and Imani Wheeler on numerous occasions, Curtis considered himself to be “open” throughout his journey on Love Island Games, despite hurting Lisa over and over again, ultimately making her feel unwanted.

Being eliminated from Love Island Games on day 6 alongside Lisa, primarily due to the feud between Lisa and Imani that was disturbing the peace of the villa, Curtis looks back at his experience on the hit competition show fondly, however, he has just one regret…

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture, the 27-year-old revealed how he would have approached the season differently if he got another chance, admitting that there is another islander he would have preferred to couple up with instead — keep scrolling to find out who the lucky girl is!

Screengrab via Peacock

The islander Curtis Pritchard would have loved to explore his connection with on a deeper level is the one and only Justine Ndiba, whom he had quite a bit of chemistry with ever since the very first challenge.

“Me and Justine, we did the first challenge together, so you know if you do something together straight away, you tend to get a bit of a connection,” Curtis explained in said interview. “I felt like there was a spark there initially straight away, and she’s lovely. She’s down to earth. She’s grounded. She’s beautiful. She’s got a heart of gold. What isn’t there to like?”

Admitting that he thinks their personalities could have gelled really well, Curtis hopes to reconnect with Justine in the near future and give their relationship a second shot, especially due to the fact that he and Lisa are no longer in contact with one another post-filming — yikes!

Fortunately, there is no bad blood, with Curtis putting the rumors to rest in the same interview…

“We were good friends, but I just didn’t feel there was anything on the next level of an actual relationship type thing. I just didn’t feel like pursuing that really, so I think we’ve just gone separate ways,” he explained.

While Curtis Pritchard is greatly missed in the villa already, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock to see how the rest of the inaugural season unfold — and with six new bombshells entering the villa just last night (November 15), things are starting to heat up!