‘I have a huge smile on my face,’ J. Maya reacts to being voted out in historic Tribal Council on ‘Survivor 45’

This article contains spoilers for episode 6 of Survivor 45, which premiered on Nov. 6 on CBS

Having their torch snuffed on Survivor is something virtually every castaway avoids. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t appreciate the way they went out. And that’s how Janani “J. Maya” Krishnan-Jha — known better as J. Maya — is feeling the day after her historic ousting on Survivor 45.

J. Maya was the sixth contestant sent to Ponderosa this season, but she went out in style after Kaleb Gebrewold successfully saved himself with his “Shot in the Dark” — something that had never happened on Survivor.

The new-era advantage, which every player receives when the game begins, grants the user a one-in-six chance at immunity at the cost of their vote during that Tribal Council. His key alliance member Emily Flippen warned him about being the beach’s biggest target and after seemingly failing at convincing the “mergatory” group to target J. Maya instead of him, Kaleb used his Shot in the Dark.

When host Jeff Probst revealed the “Safe” parchment, every vote cast against Kaleb was nullified. Considering he was unanimously hit, the play goes down as one of the greatest Tribal Council moments ever. However, it also led to the end of J. Maya’s stint in Fiji.

Although she tried to place a target on Emily ahead of the revote, 10 of them were sent the Indian-American’s way.

Parade‘s Mike Bloom caught up with J. Maya in an interview published on Nov. 6, and she explained that the top emotion she was feeling after reliving the moment by watching the episode the night before was “grateful.”

She wasn’t grateful that she was voted out (unlike two castaways who’ve already quit Survivor 45). The 24-year-old singer’s elimination will forever be highlighted in Survivor history books, and that’s what’s fueled her optimistic outlook on losing the $1 million opportunity.

“Oh my gosh,” J. Maya said. “I’m just grateful. And, I will say, the way that I went out, I’m grateful that it is such a historic, exciting, wonderful Tribal Council. What brings us all to Survivor is this genuine love for the game, love for the stories of the game, for the moments of reminiscing. “Remember that time on that season when this happened, and this person played their idol?” And it’s one thing to watch it as a viewer. And when you’re in the moment playing a game that you know is going to be remembered, there is this moment of satisfaction of, “Wow, I can’t wait to watch this back” And I got to do that last night. I got to watch it as a viewer. And it was amazing. So genuinely, I have a huge smile on my face this morning.

Unfortunately for J. Maya, her exit on day 13 marked the final vote before the merge. But, it sounds like her overall Survivor experience was overwhelmingly positive. Although she would’ve liked to make it further, being content with the result is key, and that’s where J. Maya is at.