Which mind-boggling ‘Survivor’ record did Kaleb Gebrewold shatter in ‘Survivor 45’ episode 6?

Ladies, gentlemen, and Survivor fans of all ages — history was made last night.

In episode six of Survivor 45, Kaleb Gebrewold stunned his fellow castaways (as well as viewers back home) with his successful “Shot In The Dark” play, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats…

Going into tribal council, Kaleb was told by his former Lulu tribemate, Emily Flippen, that his name was on the chopping block, due to an attempted blindside orchestrated primarily by Bruce Perreault and Kendra McQuarrie — the pair was threatened by Kaleb’s charisma and charm, and we don’t blame them!

For those who are unfamiliar, the ”Shot In The Dark” is a game mechanic that was introduced during Survivor 41, which longtime host Jeff Probst has described as a “Hail Mary” on numerous occasions. It is a die that gives castaways a one-in-six chance of immunity in exchange for their vote at the tribal council, but how does it work exactly?

Each castaway is given one “Shot In The Dark” die at the beginning of the season. To play it, the contestant will refrain from voting and instead insert their die into the voting urn. After playing their “Shot In The Dark,” Probst will pull out a parchment that either reads “Safe” or “Not Safe” before the votes are read, ultimately determining their fate.

As one can assume, if the parchment reads “Safe,” any votes cast towards that particular contestant will not count — operating as a Hidden Immunity Idol — but if the parchment reads “Not Safe,” then the tribal council will continue as normal.

With the “Shot In The Dark” played on nine different occasions before last night’s tribal council — and only garnering success one time by Jamie Lynn-Ruiz in Survivor 44 — Survivor superfans had a field day when Kaleb Gebrewold played his “Shot In The Dark” last night.

Did we mention it was the most epic tribal council ever? Keep scrolling to see what exactly went down, as well as what history-making moment occurred.

When Probst pulled out a parchment that read “Safe,” Kaleb and a few of his fellow castaways sprung out of their seats, displaying what might have been the biggest celebration at a tribal council in the history of the beloved competition series.

While that was not Kaleb’s record-breaking moment, what was to follow is sure to blow your mind…

When Probst began to read the votes, viewers quickly realized that every single one was for Kaleb, and therefore every single one was nullified. With a total of eleven votes negated, Kaleb’s “Shot In The Dark” play made history as the most votes nullified at a single tribal council, beating the record set by the woman we all know and love, Kelley Wentworth.

With a history-making move in the books, chances are Kaleb Gebrewold is an even bigger threat than before, so how will the rest of his game play out? Tune into new episodes of Survivor 45 every Wednesday at 8pm ET on CBS to see for yourself.