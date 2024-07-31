‘I need to respect his privacy here’: ‘Summer House’ star Lindsay Hubbard announces pregnancy with her new ‘mystery man’

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard has moved on after her explosive breakup with fellow cast member Carl Radke.

As fans already know, the two were engaged and planning to marry each other until they decided to call off their wedding. In the wake of the sudden change of events and unexpected heartbreak, Hubbard moved on, stating that she didn’t want to look back at her past, but rather focus on her present and future. Now that she and her new boyfriend are about to become parents, Hubbard is looking ahead to the new relationship milestones they will achieve.

She’d already disclosed that she was dating someone from her past, and even though fans still don’t know much about who her new love interest is, Hubbard didn’t shy away from revealing tiny details about her love life. She and her mystery man were initially unable to continue dating due to the “wrong timing,” but earlier this year, they gave each other another shot.

Who is Lindsay Hubbard dating after splitting from Carl Radke?

Unfortunately, we still don’t know who the father of Hubbard’s baby is. So far, Hubbard has only disclosed minor details about her boyfriend, whom she met in 2020 and dated for a few months before reconnecting with him in January 2024. The addition of a baby to their new relationship was a joy for the two lovebirds, and in a conversation with People Magazine on July 5, she shared the real reason why she’s decided to keep her romantic life private.

Most of Hubbard’s life was documented on Summer House, including her relationship with Radke, and their messy breakup was a lesson for her in not letting people know too much about who she was dating. That said, she has no intentions of keeping hew new mystery man a total secret. Hubbard usually posts pictures on her Instagram account and has already soft-launched her new beau, disclosing that he’s a doctor involved in biotech investing who doesn’t want attention from the public and likes his privacy.

“He’s a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job. Obviously, I’m a very public person and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world, so I know it’s weird. But I need to respect his privacy here.”

We’re sure we’re not the only ones who will be following Lindsay’s pregnancy journey on her official Instagram account, where she often posts heartfelt captions and photos and where she’ll hopefully keep offering hints about the new man in her life.

