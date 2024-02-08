‘I was in so much pain’: Which ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ star secretly popped her breast implant on the show?

Ever since Shauvon Torres belly-flopped into the water and burst one of her breast implants during season 18 of the beloved competition series — which is referred to as Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Ruins — female challengers have unlocked a brand new fear. On The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion yesterday (February 7), history repeated itself when yet another belly-flop caused a breast implant to rupture, among other injuries.

Recommended Videos

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, one of the challengers who was eliminated just shy of the finale spoke out about this less-than-ideal situation, admitting that although it was not shown on our television screens, she “was in so much pain” and “couldn’t even breathe.” How scary is that?

Who was this victim exactly? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Photo via MTV

Prefacing by saying that the daily challenge “was probably the most dangerous challenge” of the entirety of The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion — which required challengers to run on a rolling drum above water, holding onto a rope, and attempting to stay on the drum as long as possible — OIivia Kaiser admitted to Entertainment Weekly that she she suffered numerous injuries, including bursting one of her breast implants, during said challenge.

“If your feet are still on the wheel, you’re going to fall face first. I broke three ribs and popped my implant, or ripped it, or ruptured it, so now I have to get my boobs redone. I was in so much pain. There was no way I could even have competed in the final. I couldn’t even breathe.”

While she did not burst any breast implants, Michele Fitzgerald spoke out about this oh-so dangerous challenge as well, admitting that she sustained broken ribs like Olivia.

“It f*****g hurt when I fell, and I broke two ribs… I genuinely could not sleep at night. I could barely breathe. You see the pain, and it was real pain. And Colleen [Schneider] had a full-on concussion. They didn’t show it, but she didn’t even remember being up on the hamster wheel.”

Admitting that “It’s definitely not the way you want to go out,” both Michele and Olivia appear to be okay after filming came to a close, however, it is still unclear as to whether or not the latter had any additional surgery to repair this ruptured breast implant.

Nonetheless, to find out for yourself who is crowned the winner of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, catch the season 39 finale on Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on MTV. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!