House of the Dragon
Image via Max
Category:
TV

What’s up with the sound in season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon?’

Not the best start to a new season.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 11:48 am

The second season of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon officially debuted on Max on June 16, but the season’s highly-anticipated rollout left some viewers in the dark.

Recommended Videos

Or, more accurately, in the quiet. Issues with the first episode’s audio were widely reported in the wake of the show’s big return, leaving a number of viewers frustrated and grappling with a glitchy rollout. Following months of eager anticipation, the issues were met with broad irritation from fans, some of whom opted to hold off on their viewings until the audio problems had been resolved.

What happened with the audio on House of the Dragon?

While audio issues appeared to be rampant across House of the Dragon season 2 viewers, they thankfully didn’t extend to the entire episode. Viewers started flagging audio glitches the moment the episode came available to watch, but those glitches largely related to the season 1 recap, preview for episode 2, and commentary from the show runner and season 2 stars.

What wasn’t affected, many people were quick to note, were the ads that preceded the episode and were scattered through its runtime. Ads seemed to function fine for the majority of viewers, even as they grappled with a complete loss of sound during far more vital moments, which was noted as a source of extreme irritation for the vast majority of jilted viewers.

The issue was widespread enough to pull in rampant complaints, but since the audio failings didn’t affect the episode itself, most people shrugged them off with little but a frustrated eye-roll. They were likely related to the high traffic prompted by the fresh House of the Dragon season, and viewers are broadly hoping they’ll be resolved before episode 2 airs on Sunday, June 23.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Why did Jeffrey Donovan exit ‘Law & Order?’ The shocking decision, explained
Jeffrey Donovan as Frank Cosgrove in Law and Order
Jeffrey Donovan as Frank Cosgrove in Law and Order
Jeffrey Donovan as Frank Cosgrove in Law and Order
Category: TV
TV
Why did Jeffrey Donovan exit ‘Law & Order?’ The shocking decision, explained
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Why has ‘Vanderpump Rules’ paused production in 2024? The drama, explained
Category: TV
TV
Why has ‘Vanderpump Rules’ paused production in 2024? The drama, explained
Samawiyah Hasnain Samawiyah Hasnain Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘It apparently has never happened before’: Jenn Tran teases that her ‘Bachelorette’ journey ends in a one-of-a-kind way
Category: TV
TV
‘It apparently has never happened before’: Jenn Tran teases that her ‘Bachelorette’ journey ends in a one-of-a-kind way
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 9: How Much Did the Crew Make on Their First Charter?
Category: TV
TV
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 9: How Much Did the Crew Make on Their First Charter?
Samawiyah Hasnain Samawiyah Hasnain Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘House of the Dragon’: Who is Jaehaerys Targaryen?
King Jaehaerys sits on his throne flanked on either side by members of the royal court and family.
King Jaehaerys sits on his throne flanked on either side by members of the royal court and family.
King Jaehaerys sits on his throne flanked on either side by members of the royal court and family.
Category: TV
TV
News
News
‘House of the Dragon’: Who is Jaehaerys Targaryen?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why did Jeffrey Donovan exit ‘Law & Order?’ The shocking decision, explained
Jeffrey Donovan as Frank Cosgrove in Law and Order
Category: TV
TV
Why did Jeffrey Donovan exit ‘Law & Order?’ The shocking decision, explained
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Why has ‘Vanderpump Rules’ paused production in 2024? The drama, explained
Category: TV
TV
Why has ‘Vanderpump Rules’ paused production in 2024? The drama, explained
Samawiyah Hasnain Samawiyah Hasnain Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘It apparently has never happened before’: Jenn Tran teases that her ‘Bachelorette’ journey ends in a one-of-a-kind way
Category: TV
TV
‘It apparently has never happened before’: Jenn Tran teases that her ‘Bachelorette’ journey ends in a one-of-a-kind way
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 9: How Much Did the Crew Make on Their First Charter?
Category: TV
TV
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 9: How Much Did the Crew Make on Their First Charter?
Samawiyah Hasnain Samawiyah Hasnain Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘House of the Dragon’: Who is Jaehaerys Targaryen?
King Jaehaerys sits on his throne flanked on either side by members of the royal court and family.
Category: TV
TV
News
News
‘House of the Dragon’: Who is Jaehaerys Targaryen?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 17, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.