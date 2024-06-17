Why has ‘Vanderpump Rules’ paused production in 2024? The drama, explained

After watching the post-Scandoval drama in season 11 many Vanderpump Rules fans expected Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval to move past the cheating scandal. The two exes did that to a certain extent, with Tom focusing on Tom Tom alongside Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana busy filming for Love Island USA season 6.

Recommended Videos

Seems like this has not been the case off-screen, fans predicted both cast members needed some time away from the camera after The Hollywood Reporter revealed season 12 filming will start after the summer. However, there has yet to be a confirmation as to when the production will resume. The producers think the Bravo series should leave the Tom scandal behind as a new plot is crucial for the success of season 12.

The season 11 plotline followed day to day life of the two Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana and Tom. It focused on the aftereffects of the scandal and how it impacted friendships and connections with their fellow cast members. The show’s progress was gradual and it majorly highlighted last season’s drama.

Vanderpump Rules filming stops post- “Scandoval” controversy

When Ariana caught her long-term partner Tom cheating on her in season 10, the explosive verbal fights and juicy drama unfolding added to the increasing popularity of the Bravo series. This is why many viewers felt as if the show production was trying to milk the Ariana-Tom situation for views. Hence the pause was necessary.

Season 10 became one of the most viewed seasons due to its hooking plot twist. Following its success, Vanderpump Rules was even selected for an Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

The reason behind the pause is to give the cast some room to recover from the drama and to focus on their personal lives off-camera. So when viewers tune in for a new season, it would be a seemingly fresh start for the audience as well as the season 12 cast.

During the May 1, 2024 episode of Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, show host Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on the production pause. Andy shared that this has previously happened with the Real Housewives franchise as well:

Sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there’s stuff happening and you want to get in there right away. And sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop and you know, so, I think it’s a very good idea.”

He also reminded the viewers that Ariana’s emotions were raw on the show as the breakup was still very recent. Cohen said that Madix was “ in the violently angry stage” which is why it was better for her to gradually, heal without a camera filming her every move. She needed to heal on her own without the public’s opinion hindering her growth.

On Watch What Happens Live After Show, Ariana Madix shared that it was a difficult decision for her to go back to filming right after three months of the cheating scandal. She wanted some time away from filming to process her emotions and go through the heartbreak without the whole world seeing it, Madix told Andy that she was in a “functional freeze state,” she said:

I think there would’ve been a lot more stuff from everyone. It was so soon after. I’m still in my, like, functional freeze state, essentially, like, just trying to get through it. I felt like I wasn’t in a position financially to walk away. And I also felt like I should keep living my life.”

However, the Vanderpump Rules star was thankful for her fans’ support and was glad to share the “good, bad, and ugly” phases of her life with them. Madix was proud of herself for handling the situation maturely and shifting her focus to building her acting and hosting career further, she explained:

I also felt like the good, bad, the ugly — that’s kind of what we’ve been doing for how many seasons? I felt like maybe I owed it to people to let them in on that phase of my life even though it was really bad. So you’re watching me very slowly try to pick myself up.”

Fans await an announcement about when the new season filming begins, till then viewers can binge-watch previous seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo and Peacock exclusively.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy