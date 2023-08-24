‘I’d be afraid’: Aaron Korsh gets real about what it’d take to get a ‘Suits’ sequel made

First thing that would have to happen is the end of the writer's strike.

One of the more unusual bonafide streaming hits of late is Suits. Since the show was added to Netflix, it’s been destroying viewing records and setting TikTok afire. That’s especially eye opening considering the show’s last episode aired in 2019. Aaron Korsh, the series creator, recently shared what would have to happen to make a sequel.

In case you’re one of the few people who haven’t seen the show, it’s about crazy smart college-dropout Mike Ross (Patrick Adams), who through a series of fortunate circumstances gets a job working for big time lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

The twist? Ross doesn’t have a law degree. The show aired on the USA network from 2011 to 2019, and it also has the distinction of starring Meghan Markle before she became the Duchess of Sussex. Korsh sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the show and how crazy it is that it’s so popular.

Earlier this week, Korsh tweeted that there wasn’t anything in the works regarding a sequel or a reboot with Suits.

Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works. Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing… — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023

So is that the end of it? Kind of. The writers strike (Korsh is in the WGA) is foremost on his mind right now.

“It’s really hard to come up with this stuff, that’s why you have a writers room — like, that’s why we’re on strike, so I don’t have to by myself!” he said.

He added that it’s not easy to come up with “with plots for a show that you love and care about and want to be great, so I’d never put a second of thought into it without someone saying, ‘We want to do this,’ because it’s just torture to me.”

Sometimes fans of the show will approach him and ask what Harvey and Mike are doing in Seattle now. He said he always has to tell them emphatically that “I don’t know.”

When he was working for USA, the network gave him a 26-episode notice.

“That’s a lot of notice. And when it was over, I was very satisfied with it. I managed not to be ashamed of any of the episodes we did.”

That can be a double-edged sword though, because of the success and quality od the show he’s “afraid to do it again.”

“It’s not like I can think of a ton of shows that have been rebooted that I’ve watched, where I was like, ‘Yeah, that was great.’ Usually, I’m not even interested in watching them.”

The key thing would be someone reaching out to him, and the cast also being into the idea. However, he doesn’t really want to continue Suits. What is he interested in? A “[Robert] Zane prequel idea [centered on Rachel’s dad, played by Wendell Pierce], I would do that in the second. I was really excited about that.”

It feels like we’ll get something at least Suits adjacent in the future, and that’s not so bad. Suits is currently streaming on Netflix.