‘Identity theft is not a joke’: Fans come up with the perfect ‘The Office’ joke to celebrate 2024’s Sexiest Man Alive

Every year, People Magazine hosts a competition to decide who the Sexiest Man Alive is. It hits the spot more often than not, as many iconic and popular actors have taken the cover at the height of their careers. This year, the honor went to a The Office favorite, who is bound to make many people happy, and the fans of the show have the best joke ready.

John Krasinski won the title this year, becoming 2024’s Sexiest Man Alive. While Krasinski isn’t the typical hunk, he is in great shape, as evidenced by his shirtless scene in 13 Hours, but he’s also charming and adorable. He’s an actor, screenwriter, producer, and director and creator of one of the best current horror franchises, A Quiet Place. Plus, he’s married to Emily Blunt, which adds 10 million cool bonus points.

Krasinski’s The Office character, Jim, was also right there at the top of perfect fictional boyfriends alongside Chandler Bing, Jake Peralta, and Phil Dunphy. All of them were supportive, encouraging, loyal, and funny. Although Krasinski stepped away from his Jim persona with different roles, he’ll forever be associated with Jim, and this The Office joke came back at the perfect time.

Fans congratulated Randall Park for the Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. pic.twitter.com/He1GgiHvEk — Acolt (@CarlosAcolt) November 13, 2024

The mockumentary sitcom The Office, which was based on the U.K. version created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, ran for nine seasons and is often regarded as the best version of the sitcom among many other international versions. One of the ongoing gags on the show was Jim Halpert playing pranks on his colleague Dwight (Rainn Wilson), as the two had their desks next to each other.

One of the most intricate pranks was Jim bringing his friend, an unnamed character played by Randall Park, pass as Jim in the show’s final season. The entire office at Dunder-Mifflin plays along and try to convince Dwight that Park was actually the real Jim, who congratulated Dwight because he “doesn’t see race,” since he’s Asian. It’s one of the top-notch jokes, especially as Dwight insisted that “identity theft is not a joke.”

The joke is even more useful now that John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2024, with Park coming up on everyone’s feeds. “Yess, of course he deserves it,” wrote a fan under People’s official announcement with a photo of Park.

YESS OF COURSE HE DESERVES IT! pic.twitter.com/lgWBcsh9Lj — David Rojas (@davidrojasmusic) November 13, 2024

The stint continued online on different posts, all recalling the never-gets-old prank on Dwight.

Identity theft is not a joke — Myrophile (@Myrophile) November 13, 2024 this doesn’t get old. — Penaaz (@penaazvalecha) November 13, 2024

The joke didn’t stop at The Office because earlier this year, Park stepped in for Krasinski again, this time as himself. To promote Krasinski’s latest directorial effort, the children’s fantasy film IF, starring Ryan Reynolds, one of the spoofs had Park impersonate Krasinski. He tried to convince Reynolds he was the director of the family movie, the same way he did with Dwight.

People had a very funny way of announcing the honor this year and they did it with the help of Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, who brought the actor to tell everyone how to be sexy and what he did to win this honor. Unfortunately, they missed the opportunity to bring Park.

While John Krasinski’s popularity was big during The Office years, he has remained a constant in the public eye, and his charm, quick wit, relationship with Emily Blunt, as well as his overall talent makes him a very suitable Sexiest Man Alive this year (sorry Selena Gomez).

