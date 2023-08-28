‘If he thinks that’s shade, well, that’s on him’: ‘Love Island USA’ EP sings Sarah Hyland’s praises about how she dealt with Mike Stark’s callout

A dedicated viewer of Love Island USA will remember the war of words between host Sarah Hyland and former contestant Mike Stark, which occurred nearly a week back.

The show’s executive producer Simon Thomas on Sunday came to Sarah’s defense in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that Hyland is an exemplary host who possesses an intimate knowledge of all the cast members who knows what she’s doing or saying.

This is against Mike’s comment on Sarah, when she asked a fellow contestant Vickala Gray whether she wanted to leave the show causing Mike to criticize her for her question. Later, Hyland defended her stance, a move which was supported by Thomas.

“Like Sarah’s talking to these people, she’s asking the questions that she wants to know the answer to, and so if Mike [Stark] jumps in, she knows exactly what she’s gonna say to him because she had a reason to ask that question in the first place. And if he thinks that’s shade, well, that’s on him. Sarah can hold her own in that situation, and I think that’s the thing we again pride ourselves on is that we don’t do retakes..”

Gray had volunteered to leave the show after her partner Keenan was evicted and when Hyland kept the option of leaving the show as an option, before Mike immediately jumped in and said, “Why are you saying it like that?…yeah it sounded mad disrespectful.” Then, he announced his decision to depart with Keenan and Gray leaving Hyland with the comment, “Now that’s what I call a red wedding,” a reference to the infamous Game of Thrones episode.