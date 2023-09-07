‘If we have to hold our breath for a long time again, then that’s what will happen’: One of TV’s best-kept secrets that’s already survived cancellation once is ready to do it again

If it vanishes from the airwaves again, then there's going to be outrage.

If there was any justice in the world, Warrior would be one of the biggest shows on TV, but as it stands there isn’t even a guarantee of the phenomenal martial arts crime drama coming back for a fourth season.

In fairness, a third run of episodes proved to be a blessing after the series was initially flirting with extinction after original network Cinemax revealed it was abandoning original scripted programming altogether, leaving the brainchild of Banshee creator Jonathan Tropper in limbo.

With its future in doubt, the troops mobilized and saw a petition for a renewal rack up over 70,000 signatures, with prayers being answered when it was confirmed Warrior would be picked up as a Max original. The most recent outing for Andrew Koji’s Ah Sahm only ended three weeks ago, but the uncertainly is once again sweeping through the fandom.

Image via Max

There’s a 50/50 chance it’ll be back again, but in an interview with ScreenRant, editor Tessa Verfuss admitted she wasn’t worried seeing as everybody has already been through the exact same thing before.

“Oh, it was such great news to know it was coming back. Season 3, I feel like the storytelling really took it to another level, as well, and so everyone’s kind of now holding their breath and seeing what happens next. But, yeah, we’ve gone through the bumpy ride of thinking we were done, then a couple of years later, having it sort of rise from the ashes. So, whatever happens next, we’ve had to hold our breath for a long time before, so if we have to hold our breath for a long time again, then that’s what will happen.”

The ratings have never exactly been great on either Cinemax or Max, but keep those fingers crossed in the hopes the barnstorming and action-packed cult favorite will be able to get at least one more season before it rides off into the sunset.