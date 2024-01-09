If you enjoyed ‘Fool Me Once’ you have to watch this mind-blowing Netflix drama next

One Netflix drama is not only better than ‘Fool Me Once' – it’ll leave your jaw on the floor

Fool Me Once has left a lasting impression on viewers with its twists and turns, the mystery thriller had those watching hooked from episode one. The only problem is that it’s just too short, leaving fans wanting more but not having a lot of choice for more just like it.

The show’s vibe is pretty unique, outside of other Harlan Coben adaptations, there’s not a lot out there that has that same kind of feel. So, you want something to watch that feels fresh but familiar, old but new if you catch my drift; don’t worry there’s more out there if you know where to look.

I assume there’s someone at Netflix who just loves adapting mystery thriller books from the UK because there are quite a few on the platform. Whoever this person is should be given a raise, because all of these series have been great. Behind Her Eyes is one of these thrillers. I’d say the twists are even more insane than Fool Me Once. In fact the ending has possibly one of the most mind-blowing twists ever! But I’m not going to give it away here, you’ll have to watch it for yourself to see what I mean.

What’s the show about?

Image via Netflix

The series was based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name written by Sarah Pinborough. It follows Louise, a single mother who starts an affair with her boss, David. Things get complicated when she also befriends her boss’s wife, Adele and soon Louise is drawn into their dark and strange lives.

The show was released on Netflix back in 2021 and received a decent amount of attention at the time, but it’s mostly been forgotten now. The ending is probably the most well-remembered part, even three years after watching it, it still plays on my mind. That’s not to say the rest of the show is forgettable, in fact the way the mystery develops and the pieces all slowly come together is very reminiscent of Fool Me Once.

Each episode gives viewers another piece of the puzzle but more often than not it raises more questions, so it’s hard to know who to trust as the audience and Louise learn more and more about David and Adele. But it makes sense when it all comes together in the end.

One thing that’s worth knowing before watching Behind Her Eyes is that it’s a supernatural thriller. Coming off the back of Fool Me Once, a supernatural thriller might not sound like your cup of tea, but the way the more mystical elements are woven into the plot works perfectly.

So if you’re still looking for that intense thriller vibe, I can’t recommend this show enough, it’s weird, it’s suspenseful, and it will certainly stick with you long after you’re done watching.