If you need an extra smile today, Netflix has released the first 4 minutes of ‘Heartstopper’ season 2

True Heartstopper fanatics are extremely familiar with the constant emotion and tear-jerking moments which occur during each episode. And as one of the most beautifully written and undoubtedly important television series Netflix has ever crafted, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise that die-hards have been counting down the days until the second season arrives. And while season 2 of the hit series won’t be landing on Netflix until tomorrow, the streaming service has luckily released the first 4 minutes of the hotly-anticipated second season.

As per Netflix, the first 4 minutes of the beloved show are finally within our grasp. In the aforementioned short clip, eagle-eyed viewers are reintroduced to Charlie and Nick, who had taken their friendship to a whole new level at the end of last season after confirming their relationship and becoming boyfriends. Picking things up right where they left off, we see Charlie awakening in the morning to a tender Instagram message from Nick as Charlie gets dressed for school.

Screengrab via X

Later on in the clip, Nick informs Charlie that he shared his sexuality with his mother, who was extremely open to the fact of Nick being bisexual. The duo then finished up their day by playing video games and kissing in their individual bedrooms, all while showcasing one of the most heartwarming coming-of-age narratives in recent memory.

But as adorable as the first few minutes of season 2 seem to be, writer and creator Alice Oseman has also hinted that Charlie and Nick will face considerable obstacles during this season. So before Heartstopper has us ugly crying into our sleeves for months, let’s enjoy the smiles for now.