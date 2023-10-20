‘I’m falling in love with you, Gerry’: Could Ellen Goltzer win the inaugural season of ‘The Golden Bachelor?’

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for the remainder of The Golden Bachelor season 1.

Things are starting to heat up on The Golden Bachelor, with just six women remaining after episode 4: Ellen Goltzer, Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, Theresa Nist, Sandra Mason, and Susan Noles. If the lead, 71-year-old Gerry Turner, finds “the woman he cannot live without” (advice he received from the first-ever Bachelorette, Trista Sutter) in the end, one of these six individuals will be receiving his final rose – how exciting is that?

While all of these women are nothing short of spectacular, 71-year-old Goltzer seems to have a leg up on her competition, telling Gerry that she is falling in love with him towards the end of episode 4, causing him to erupt in tears. After going on a magical hot air balloon ride during their one-on-one date the episode prior, as well as receiving a stunning Michael Costello dress, shoes, and earrings, it looks like sparks are flying between the pair!

While things seem to be smooth sailing between Ellen and Gerry, does she steal his heart in the end? While it is impossible to know for sure, we gathered up some so-called spoilers from the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, ultimately landing on a conclusion – keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Does Ellen Goltzer steal Gerry Turner’s heart on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor?

Photo via ABC/John Fleenor

Shattering the hearts of The Golden Bachelor fans across the globe, according to the Bachelor Nation know-it-all, Reality Steve, Ellen does not receive Gerry’s final rose, nor does she receive a hometown date.

While it is unclear as to when and why the Florida native is eliminated, viewers can expect to see a breakup between Ellen and Gerry occur likely within episode 5 or 6 – how devastating!

Nonetheless, while she did not steal Gerry’s heart in the end, Ellen sure won the heart of America. With such an engaging personality and positive outlook on love, we would be thrilled if Ellen became the lead on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Who steals Gerry Turner’s heart on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor?

Photo via ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

While the word on the street is that Ellen does not receive Gerry’s final rose in the end, who does?

While nothing is 100 percent certain, Reality Steve has been able to confirm who Gerry’s final three women are (all receiving hometown dates), and Ellen is not a part of the trio.

Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist are the three women who will receive hometown dates on The Golden Bachelor, with Gerry visiting Benton City, Washington with 60-year-old Faith Martin, Minneapolis, Minnesota with 64-year-old Leslie, and Shrewsbury, New Jersey with 69-year-old Theresa. Unfortunately, one of these women was sent packing at the end of the week: the first impression rose recipient, Faith.

After her elimination, it looks like Gerry’s final two women are Leslie and Theresa, however, Reality Steve is still unclear as to which one is “the woman he cannot live without.”

“When I find out who Gerry chose between Teresa and Leslie, I’ll let you know,” Reality Steve shared with his followers, and it is safe to say we will remain on the edge of our seats until further notice.

Who do you think will steal Gerry’s heart in the end, Leslie or Theresa, and will Ellen become the first-ever Golden Bachelorette? Catch new episodes of The Golden Bachelor at 8pm ET/PT (as well as new episodes of Bachelor In Paradise at 9pm ET/PT) every Thursday on ABC to find out — with only six women remaining, things are starting to heat up…