‘I’m happy to have you guys complain to Kevin for more’: ‘Ms. Marvel’ producer supports a grassroots campaign for season 2

If Warrior Nun has taught us anything, it’s that in order for audiences to get what they want, sometimes it becomes necessary to hoist up the battering ram and relentlessly drive it into Twitter until all your wishes come true.

While Kamala Khan seems to be the heroine of the moment on both the comics and MCU front, it’s hard to say if the Ms. Marvel fandom is quite as tenacious enough to will a second season into existence. Nevertheless, one of the show’s producers is all too happy to encourage such efforts; as far as she’s concerned, there’s an enormous target painted on Kevin Feige‘s ear.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con’s Women of Marvel panel, Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanat, the co-creator of the titular comic book character, cheekily encouraged fans of the show to not hold back on their demands for a second season.

“It’s great to see more demand. You know, complain. I’m happy to have you guys complain to Kevin, let’s get a Season 2.”

The world may have fallen in love with Iman Vellani’s Avengers geek last year, and while a second round of solo outings for the MCU’s first mutant would be more than welcome, it’s hard to say when or if season 2 will get on the cards.

Given Marvel Studios’ re-evaluated approach to the amount of content it puts out each year, to say nothing of The Marvels proving that Kamala no longer needs her own show to tango with the rest of the franchise’s mainline players, it’s hard to imagine how a sophomore season of Ms. Marvel could even fit with the rest of the MCU.