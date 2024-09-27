‘I’m howling’: A twisted take on ‘The Office’ sees Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Vladimir Putin as coworkers and I low-key want more

These days, AI tools mostly have us lamenting the slow death of humanity and the meaning of life along with it, but it seems that they’re not entirely without their perks. Forget about that controversial Aussie remake of The Office that’s been making all the rounds recently, because we’ve got something infinitely better and more hilarious for you.

This new rib-tickiling re-imagination of the popular mockumentary features your favorite heads of state, getting into all sorts of shenanigans in the confines of the office space. You have Barack Obama masquerading as the infallible Michael Scott, Vladimir Putin as Jim Halpert, Hilary Clinton as Pam Beesley, and last but not least, Donald Trump in place of Dwight Schrute.

Check out this hilarious AI-rendered clip below.

And that’s not all. We have Murk Zuckerberg as Ryan, and Kim Jong Un as Kevin, though I can’t help but think he’s received the shorter end of the stick here. Everybody loves Kevin; the same could hardly be said about the North Korean tyrant. And while we’re on it, Dwight would be the perfect role for Donald Trump. He’s just dumb enough, and sufficiently ignorant of his own lack of intellectual capacity, to fit the absurd role of the extremist conspiracy-peddler and shameless opportunist. You’re not sure who I’m talking about, are you? Well, that’s just the point.

The depiction is so uncanny that you might mistake it for the real thing. Donald Trump, a smartphone, and tiny fingers furiously tapping away on the X timeline. Now that’s a cantankerous combo the world has yet to beat out of its system.

new pfp, who dis pic.twitter.com/ZMYGVvWQk4 — For The Nookie (@DidItForLoLs) September 26, 2024

What’s fascinating is that upon some reflection, I realize that the real world and the current political scene aren’t far behind so a circus of chicanery as we’d like to think. In fact, it might be more plausible—heck, even more preferable—to assume that these politicians, these masters of the universe, are characters from The Office, and the damage they do with their words and actions limited to the lives of their co-workers and the walls of their workplace.

Alas, that hardly seems to be the case, as this video, posted in the same X thread in reply, will starkly demonstrate.

Which one is better? Now I’m torn pic.twitter.com/xLjAC0Avaj — MagaX (@MagaXMemes) September 26, 2024

Yes, folks, it’s a tough pill to swallow, but the politicians of today are not exactly representing their constituents with integrity and wisdom. What they’re about, in fact, is a mystery, but it sure seems like they’re as clueless about everything as we are, if not infinitely more.

