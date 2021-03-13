Creepy Chucky Set Photo Teases A New Character

Things are finally moving forward with the Chucky television series from Don Mancini, with the Child’s Play show having recently announced some casting news. Zackary Arthur, a young actor who appears in the program, has just given us a new look at what to expect, courtesy of an Instagram post that depicts his character in silhouette waiting to take on the killer doll.

In the image, which you can catch below, we Arthur’s shadow on a wall, with the performer holding a knife, and a caption reading “Ready for you, Chucky…”. Arthur may be playing the protagonist of the new story, who is believed to be LGBTQ, part of a cast that includes fellow leads such as Teo Briones, Bjorgvin Arnarson, and Alyvia Alyn Lind. With Devon Sawa also appearing an as-yet-unnamed role, fans of the franchise will also get to enjoy the return of Brad Dourif as Chucky, and Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany.

While the series still seems to be quite far away from airing, we do know that it’ll focus on events in a small town wherein a vintage Good Guys doll is discovered at a yard sale, kicking off a sequence of bloody deaths. In addition, we’ll be getting more backstory for how Charles Lee Ray became a murderer before transferring his soul into the toy, and appearances from others who’ve appeared in previous films.

The last few Child’s Play movies from Mancini have been unusually strong for their low-budget, direct-to-DVD releases, and we’d imagine that Chucky will continue with the more horrific angle that the writer-director has been bringing to his creation, rather than the tongue-in-cheek approach of Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky. Indeed, audiences familiar with the earlier pictures are reportedly set for a treat with Chucky, which is set to begin production on March 22nd, and will eventually screen on Syfy and the USA Network, hopefully by the end of 2021 or early 2022.